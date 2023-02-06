Ubisoft+ Seemingly Coming Soon to Xbox

It's been more than a year since Ubisoft+ was announced for Xbox consoles, and fans could be forgiven for thinking that plans might have fallen through. However, it seems that a release for the streaming service on consoles could be coming in the near future. According to reporting from Windows Central, more than 60 games have been updated on Xbox with an Ubisoft+ tag, similar to the one for Game Pass games that appear on the Xbox home screen. That likely means that some kind of announcement is coming, but exactly when it will happen remains to be seen.

It's currently unclear exactly how Ubisoft+ will work on console. Currently, the service costs $14.99, which is the same amount as Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Recent rumors have suggested that different tier levels are coming for the service, but nothing has been officially confirmed by Ubisoft. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers get access to EA Play as part their subscriptions, but Ubisoft revealed last year that this won't happen with Ubisoft+; unless something has changed, Xbox users will be required to subscribe to Ubisoft+ separately.

If that is still the case, it will be interesting to see how Ubisoft+ performs on Xbox! Game Pass is a major part of Xbox's current strategy, and it's hard to say how many subscribers would be willing to sign up for another video game subscription service. With more than 60 games confirmed for the service on Xbox, it definitely sounds like Ubisoft+ could appeal to the company's biggest fans. Whether the service will be able to compete or coexist with Game Pass, however, remains to be seen.

With these icons updated on the Xbox operating system, it seems like it's just a matter of time before a launch date is revealed for Ubisoft+ on Xbox platforms. Hopefully we'll have a whole lot more information in the near future, but for now, fans will just have to wait and see!

