The Crew Motorfest Announced by Ubisoft

Following rumors earlier this month, Ubisoft has officially pulled back the curtain on The Crew Motorfest. The third iteration in the racing series is once again being developed by Ivory Tower, and is set to release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Amazon Luma. A set release date for the game has not been revealed, but a closed beta test is set to take place starting on February 1st. The closed beta will be restricted to PC initially, but will open up to console users at some point in the future.

"The development team at Ubisoft Ivory Tower is committed to offering the most exciting and meaningful experience possible for all players. To do so, some of the most engaged players will be able to get behind the wheel early through the Insider Program, starting tomorrow, on February 1," a press release reads. "This closed test, split into different phases, will help the development team gather feedback to ensure an optimal player experience at launch and beyond. The first phase of the Insider Program will be limited to PC in order to allow for quick iterations. During the final phases, this closed test will open up to consoles."

The Crew Motorfest will take place on the Hawaiian Island of O'ahu, allowing players to race through and explore a number of interesting locales. Players will be able to explore the island's rainforests, mountains, volcanoes, beaches and, of course, the streets of Honolulu. Ubisoft is also promising that players will have access to "hundreds of the most legendary vehicles" which can be used to complete races, events, and challenges. A trailer for the game can be found embedded below.

So far, The Crew Motorfest is looking very promising! The first two games have a dedicated following, and O'ahu seems like a perfect setting for a racing game. With the beta set to begin tomorrow, hopefully we'll have a lot more details about the game soon!

