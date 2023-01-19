Ubisoft Confirms Project Q Is Canceled

Ubisoft's Project Q, a game which leaked last year before being officially announced, has been canceled. The cancelation of the game itself was leaked, too, and was verified by Ubisoft this week. The news of the game's cancelation follows earnings reports from Ubisoft which stated that three different games had been canceled internally, though it's not clear at this time if Project Q is considered to be among those three or if this one makes a fourth.

Following a report from Insider Gaming that said the game had been canceled, Ubisoft confirmed as much to VGC. A brief statement shared with the outlet said that the game would no longer be supported and that those working on it have been moved to other teams.

"We can confirm we will no longer support the development of Project Q in order to focus on priority projects, to which our teams are being reallocated," Ubisoft's statement said.

Based on what was shared in the initial report, Ubisoft had a Discord server running for Project Q playtests. It was in that server that it broke the news to those who were participating in these closed tests that development on the game would no longer continue.

As for what the game actually was, brief teases and clarifications from Ubisoft shared last year were the only official notices about the game outside of report=s that discussed playtests and other details. Ubisoft said Project Q was a game consisting of a "team battle arena letting players truly own the experience." Despite what the game looked like from the only image shared and reports that compared the game to Fortnite, Ubisoft clarified last year that the game was not a battle royale title and further clarified that the game wouldn't have NFTs of any kind.

Project Q's cancelation is one of several similar developments that have taken place within Ubisoft recently. Skull and Bones is delayed once more, a Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope sequel seems unlikely, and Beyond Good and Evil 2 is still nowhere to be found despite Ubisoft saying that it's still in the works.