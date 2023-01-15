Ubisoft Reveals Why Assassin's Creed Mirage Is Smaller Than Previous Games

Ubisoft has revealed why Assassin's Creed Mirage is smaller than other previous entries in the franchise. Over the last decade, Ubisoft has put a vast majority of its chips into the Assassin's Creed franchise because it is absurdly successful. The games do well and they're released consistently, but also with enough space between them to mitigate fatigue, but sustain interest. Add to the fact that the series is really only loosely connected at this point and players can jump in and out as they please. However, there is one big problem that has lingered among players for quite some time. The scale of the games has ballooned to absurd levels meaning there's a ton to do, a ridiculously large map to explore, and a really lengthy story to complete. Only a fraction of players actually roll credits on these games and a really small percentage actually 100% it, scaring some folks away from these games.

With that said, Assassin's Creed Mirage has opted to scale things down and return to a size that is comparable to the earlier games. When speaking with GamesRadar, creative director Stéphane Boudon noted that they wanted to focus on a character-driven story that is more "intimate", which was a foundational element for this particular project. It still remains to be seen just how big or small it will actually be, but there definitely appears to be intent behind the scale.

"Amongst our fans, we started hearing the desire for a character-driven story, focused on the core pillars of the first ACs in a more intimate scale. It resonates with us as well, as developers, and this was the starting point of the project."

Assassin's Creed Mirage is expected to be one of the bigger releases of 2023, but it's good to hear Ubisoft is aware of its quantity over quality problem. Although the Assassin's Creed games have been good and sold extremely well, some people have been wanting the series to go back to its roots and create a more purposeful experience that is easier to digest. Hopefully, Mirage can achieve that.

