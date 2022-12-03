The Elder Scrolls 6 Opening Teased

Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard has teased the opening of The Elder Scrolls 6 during a recent interview. The opening of Skyrim is iconic in video game circles, so to say there's more anticipation than normal to see the opening of The Elder Scrolls 6 compared to other games is definitely not an overstatement. What the opening will be, where it will take place, and whether it will involve waking up remain mysteries, but Howard has confirmed that the team has had the opening mapped out for a very long time, which suggests it's a good opening if it hasn't changed over time like most ideas do.

"What's the tone we're going with for? Where is it set? We usually start with the world," said Howard speaking with Lex Fridman. "And then we are always overlapping. While we are making one game... by the midpoint of one game we've had enough conversations to understand what the next one (the next installment) is going to be. Where is it set, what's the tone, what are the big ticket features that make it really unique. And then when we are finishing one we start concepting. We'll do concept art. For one reason or another I usually have the beginning of the game worked out. I like to think about how the game starts. What does the player do first? We do music early. So, take The Elder Scrolls 6. Figure out where it is set, what's the tone, and what are the big features. We discuss the beginning of the game, which we've had for a very long time."

Unfortunately, this is where Howard stops. In other words, he stops right before he gets to the juicy details. That said, we now know more than we did previously, which is that they've had the start of the game figured out for a "very long time."

While Howard had plenty of say about The Elder Scrolls 6 in the interview above, it was all vague. And it remains unclear when fans of the series will get to see what Howard is teasing here. We could see more at E3 this June if Starfield is released by then, but a 2024 re-reveal seems more likely for the game.