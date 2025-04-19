The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Fans Just Got More Good News About Remake

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake is not only real, but releasing soon. We know this from both extensive reporting and because information and media of the remake have leaked. Since then, there has been some debate on whether it is a true remake or more of premium remaster, but there is no denying the remake/remaster looks far better than the 2006 Bethesda RPG looked. For those that have not booted up the original The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, it doesn’t exactly hold up very well. Considering it is almost 20 years old this isn’t very surprising.

That said, according to a new report, Elder Scrolls fans don’t just have the base game remade to look forward to, but its extensive DLC content to look forward to revisiting as well. This is according to Lord Cognito, at least. Speaking during a recent Last Stand Media podcast, the occasional Xbox insider claimed he has it on good authority that Bethesda and Xbox are going to include all of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion’s DLC content in this upcoming remake rather than exclude or sell it separately again.

In addition to some smaller content releases — including the infamous Horse Armor — The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion received two meaty expansions: The Elder Scrolls IV: Shivering Isles and The Elder Scrolls IV: Knights of the Nine. The former, which was released second in 2007 (the latter was released the same year as the base game), is widely considered one of the great video game expansions, and some of the best content The Elder Scrolls series has ever offered. So for it to be included, in particular, is a big deal.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Shivering Isles adds about 10 to 20 hours of content to The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. Meanwhile, The Elder Scrolls IV: Knights of the Nine adds about 5 to 10 hours of content to the core experience. Completionists, meanwhile, will need even more time with both.

Of course, take this new, unofficial information with a grain of salt. That said, not only is the source reliable, but this makes sense. While it is far from a guarantee Bethesda would include the Oblivion expansions in the remake, many assumed it would.

