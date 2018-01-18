Get ‘The Evil Within 2’ for Just $20 Today Only

We called The Evil Within 2 a “white-knuckled, open-world ride” in our review – a game that was well worth the original $60 price tag for anyone that has the stomach for a hard-hitting horror title. At $20, picking up this game is an absolute no-brainer. You just need to act fast.

The Evil Within 2 is available on Amazon for $20 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC – but only until the end of the day today, January 18th (or while supplies last). This is the lowest price the game has ever sold for, so take advantage of the sale while you can. The official description for the game is available below.

From Shinji Mikami, The Evil Within 2 takes the acclaimed franchise to a new level with its unique blend of psychological thrills and true survival horror.

Sebastian Castellanos has lost everything, including his daughter, Lily. To save her, he’s forced to partner with Mobius, the shadowy group responsible for the destruction of his former life. For his last chance at redemption, the only way out is in.

• Story of Redemption – Return to the nightmare to win back your life and your daughter.

• Discover Horrifying Domains – Explore as far or quickly as you dare, but prepare wisely.

• Face Disturbing Enemies – Survive encounters with sadistic enemies and twisted creatures.

• Choose How to Survive – Attack from the shadows, run like hell, or go in guns-blazing with very limited ammo.

• Visceral Horror and Suspense – Enter a world filled with anxiety-inducing thrills and disturbing moments.

