Ghostwire Tokyo: How Long Does It Take to Beat?

It’s already been a busy past month for new video game releases, but those new launches aren’t going to be stopping soon. In only a few short days, Bethesda and Tango Gameworks will be releasing Ghostwire: Tokyo, which is a new open-world action-horror title. And if you’re someone that has been interested in Ghostwire but hasn’t been sure if you should pick it up due to an already cluttered backlog, we now at least know how long the game will take to see through.

In a new interview with Wccftech, Ghostwire: Tokyo’s game director Kenji Kimura explained more about the title’s structure and how long it will take to finish. In a general sense, Kimura said that the main story of Ghostwire: Tokyo should take about 15 hours to wrap up. However, this length can vary a bit depending on how much side content players might opt to do.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In regards to the longevity of Ghostwire: Tokyo, we think it’s about 15 hours just to complete the main missions,” Kimura said. “If you want to play and enjoy all of the side missions, depending on your skill level, it would probably take about twice that amount of time or more. And so we’d say about 30 to 40 hours of gameplay if you wanted to do all of the side content.”

As a whole, Ghostwire: Tokyo definitely seems to be on the shorter side when compared to some other open-world games that have released this year. Titles like Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West, which also boast vast, explorable worlds, can take up to 100 hours or more to complete in their entirety. As such, it’s good to see that Ghostwire may be a bit more manageable.

If you didn’t already have the launch date of Ghostwire: Tokyo circled on your calendar, it’s set to arrive later this week on March 25. For now, the game will also be coming to both PlayStation 5 and PC platforms when it hits store shelves this Friday.

Are you planning to pick up Ghostwire: Tokyo for yourself? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.