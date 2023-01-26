Xbox Game Pass Users are Obsessed with "Amazing" New Game

Yesterday's Xbox Bethesda Developer Direct had a handful of announcements, but the biggest was easily Hi-Fi Rush. Developer Tango Gameworks shocked fans with a colorful new game unlike anything it had released in the past. Even better, the game was made available shortly after the presentation on Xbox Game Pass and Steam, allowing players to try Hi-Fi Rush last night. While reviewers were not given the game ahead of time, player response has been overwhelmingly positive thus far. It remains to be seen whether players will continue to stick with the game, but it looks like Xbox has a big hit on its hands!

Prior to Hi-Fi Rush, Tango Gameworks developed The Evil Within and its sequel, as well as Ghostwire Tokyo. With the studio's history developing horror games, most fans assumed that its next project would follow suit. Hi-Fi Rush is a huge departure, but it appears the risk paid off for the team. The game even seems to be appealing to fans of PlayStation and Nintendo, so there's a chance the game could end up being a system seller for Xbox.

