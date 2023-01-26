Xbox Game Pass Users are Obsessed with "Amazing" New Game
Yesterday's Xbox Bethesda Developer Direct had a handful of announcements, but the biggest was easily Hi-Fi Rush. Developer Tango Gameworks shocked fans with a colorful new game unlike anything it had released in the past. Even better, the game was made available shortly after the presentation on Xbox Game Pass and Steam, allowing players to try Hi-Fi Rush last night. While reviewers were not given the game ahead of time, player response has been overwhelmingly positive thus far. It remains to be seen whether players will continue to stick with the game, but it looks like Xbox has a big hit on its hands!
Prior to Hi-Fi Rush, Tango Gameworks developed The Evil Within and its sequel, as well as Ghostwire Tokyo. With the studio's history developing horror games, most fans assumed that its next project would follow suit. Hi-Fi Rush is a huge departure, but it appears the risk paid off for the team. The game even seems to be appealing to fans of PlayStation and Nintendo, so there's a chance the game could end up being a system seller for Xbox.
Is January too early to talk Game of the Year?
Hi-Fi Rush has my heart
Just give it goty now— Ryan Leo (@Alqhatwt) January 26, 2023
Others are ready to say it's the best game of this generation!
i think hi-fi rush might be the best game of the generation— ふたなりの王女 (@Thene_tho) January 26, 2023
The immediate release clearly paid off.
Man it was pretty cool to watch that Xbox developer direct and see Hi-Fi Rush and be like that looks dope I'll play that and be able to play it right away— matt ng (@yingfo) January 26, 2023
Perfect stealth release. No notes.
Hi-Fi Rush is how you do a shadow drop. Amazing and enticing game, can't wait to play more— Trimmiablo IV (@TrimmyHedges07) January 26, 2023
Hi-Fi Rush is even getting people to sign up for Game Pass!
Hi-Fi Rush might be one of my favourite games this year already, and playing it for the first-month price of *£1* feels like I've actually stolen the game somehow, it's so good
Definitely gonna buy it full-price when I get the money— HJR | Writing and Art Stuff! (@HJRwithpen) January 26, 2023
Game Pass is definitely getting players to try it that wouldn't have otherwise.
Stop me if you heard this before but Xbox Game Pass is the best value in gaming
Pentiment and Hi-Fi Rush are great examples of games that may not exist without the service and/or you may not have tried otherwise
More of this please— Mala (@malahafana) January 26, 2023
Players are loving the game's humor.
Hi-Fi RUSH is the funniest game I've played in a *very* long time, I honestly didn't expect it!— TrendingTech (@TrendTechBlog) January 26, 2023
You know you want to!
[chanting at my reflection] dont buy hi-fi rush. dont buy hi-fi rush. dont buy hi-f— rainy! (@dandeyrain) January 26, 2023