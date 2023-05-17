The Expanse: A Telltale Series Release Date Announced for July

The Expanse: A Telltale Series was originally announced back at The Game Awards in 2021. The series will serve as a prequel to the hit television series and will, like most Telltale games, release over the course of several episodes. Today, Telltale has revealed that the first episode is coming out on July 27 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Game Store. From there, fans can expect to get a new episode every two weeks until the series wraps up with the fourth episode.

In addition to the release date announcement, Telltale revealed that there will be two different editions of the game. This is important if you're a fan of The Expanse because pre-ordering the standard edition gets you 24-hour early access. If you decide to grab the deluxe edition, you'll also get access to future DLC for the series. There's no word yet on what exactly that means, but it seems like we'll have more The Expanse content to look forward to after the fourth episode ships.

What's most exciting about this release from Telltale is that you don't need to be familiar with The Expanse heading into it. Because this is a prequel series, you can jump in blind. If you like the game, there are six seasons available to watch of the show and a popular book series to dive into. In that way, it's similar to past Telltale games like The Wolf Among Us. That game adapted the long-running comic series Fables but also served as a prequel, which gave Telltale room to work in the franchise and made it an excellent starting point for new fans. If this adaptation of The Expanse is of similar quality at TWAU, the TV show is going to have a bunch of new viewers.

Outside of a re-release of the two Batman games, Telltale has yet to release anything since reforming in 2018, making this an important milestone for the company. Of course, it also has The Wolf Among Us 2 currently on the books for a likely 2024 release, but this will be our first real look at what the new version of Telltale can do. Hopefully, it can live up to the billing of being the "most immersive exploration of any Telltale game to date."