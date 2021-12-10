The Wolf Among Us 2 Update Shared by Telltalle Games

The Wolf Among Us 2 was first revealed back at The Game Awards 2019. Since then, we’ve seen nothing from the Telltale game. Some expected this would change last night at The Game Awards 2021, but it didn’t. What fans of the series did get was an update from Telltale Games this morning, and within this update — which was about many things — an update on The Wolf Among Us 2 was shared. In this update, the games maker teases it will have news to share on the game “soon.”

“Back in December of 2019, we revealed The Wolf Among Us 2 going into pre-production,” reads the update. “The team is hard at work, but you may have noticed we did not have anything new to say about it for The Game Awards. We know that you, our fans, have been incredibly patient and supportive. We also know that you’ve got a BUNCH of questions about what’s happening at Telltale (and in Fabletown) – we see them every day in social media. Good news is that we will be able to answer some of your questions soon…”

Providing a little more meat to chew on, Telltale Games seems to hint the game will resurface sometime in early 2022, which suggests a 2022 release is, at the least, a possibility.

As always, we will keep you updated as the situation evolves. Right now, it seems like this is all fans are getting for at least several more weeks.

“Here’s our continuing promise to you, our fans: We may not be able to share everything just yet, but we will share what we can, when we can,” adds the updare. “Right now, we are focusing on doing this right. That’s why your continued support means so much to us. We wouldn’t be here without you.”

The Wolf Among Us 2 is in development for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing, there’s no word of when it will release, but it sounds like that may be changing soon.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Are you excited for The Wolf Among Us 2.