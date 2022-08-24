The Expanse Game Shares First Look at Gameplay

In case you somehow missed it, Telltale Games previously announced that it had partnered with the developer Deck Nine Games as well as Alcon Interactive Group in order to create a video game based on the popular sci-fi television series The Expanse, which was an adaptation of the popular books by James S.A. Corey that released most recently on Amazon's Prime Video. The Expanse: A Telltale Series, as the video game is called, shared the first look at its gameplay as part of Gamescom's Opening Night Live this week.

Notably, the video game is set prior to the events of the show and has players in the role of Camina Drummer, who is played by the actress Cara Gee in both the show and video game. Drummer leads a scavenging crew looking for treasure on the edges of The Belt, and players will have to make difficult decisions in classic Telltale fashion that will impact the fate of The Artemis. You can check out the new gameplay footage for yourself embedded below:

"The Expanse world is rich with complex characters that grow and change, so it's a wellspring of compelling stories and difficult choices," said Matt Saia, VP of creative for Telltale, as part of the reveal. "Camina Drummer is a character who is strong but fair, with an unexplored background and tremendous story arc, so it was an easy choice to make her our main protagonist. Cara Gee brings the same powerful, nuanced portrayal of Drummer to the game that made the character a fan favorite in the show, and we think players will enjoy discovering this world from her perspective."

The Expanse: A Telltale Series allows players to communicate via radio with the ship's crew when the player chooses and even allows the plot and dialogue to move forward while exploration is happening. As expected, those choices all impact the ending of the story. Additionally, gravity is a big part of the game with players having to navigate using mag boots to walk on ceilings and the like as well as thrusters to zoom through areas without gravity.

"Part of the space scavenger experience is exploring massive wrecks deep in the void, and gravity represents such a huge part of immersing people in that environment," said Stephan Frost, Deck Nine's game director, as part of the same announcement. "In recreating that reality, we needed to make areas larger for players to discover and interact. As a result, The Expanse has the largest and most immersive exploration of any Telltale game to date."

As noted above, The Expanse: A Telltale Series is set to release for PC as well as "leading consoles" in Summer 2023. No definitive release date beyond that nor specific console platforms have been announced as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of The Expanse in general right here.

