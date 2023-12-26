The Finals Players Share Clips of "Blatant Cheating" While Demanding Action

The Finals players are getting really upset with how rampant cheating is in the game. The Finals is one of the biggest new shooters on the market right now. A lot of new shooters these days are big franchises, battle royale games, or extraction shooters, but The Finals manages to breathe new life into the genre without being any of those. It's a brand new game where multiple teams of three compete to get the most points by capturing objectives. There are a ton of tools and gadgets that can be used to turn the tides as well as fully destructible environments that can move objectives and throw teams off balance. It's a lot of fun and is becoming a fan-favorite, but it does have some issues.

The Finals is made by a new developer known as Embark Studios, a studio funded by Nexon. With that said, the team is comprised of shooter veterans and one would hope that they'd have some good measures in place to prevent cheating. However, that may not really be the case. The Finals has been littered with blatant cheating since it was released earlier this month and fans are starting to get fed up. A number of Reddit users have posted clips of cheaters killing people without making much effort to even pretend they're not cheating. Some players look in the general direction of their enemies and just open fire while some fire directly into the sky and get kills. It's pretty egregious. Embark has noted they have plans to crack down on cheating soon, as they already have measures in place, but had a bug that was preventing them from effectively banning cheaters. As of right now, we have no idea if this bug has been fixed or if Embark is still trying to overcome this matter.

There are no games that have absolutely zero cheaters, it's just part of the nature of gaming. However, some games are good at spotting them and making sure they can't cheat for a very long period of time. Hopefully The Finals will quickly overcome this and figure things out. If players are threatening to leave the game over this, it could be hard to come back from. There's a lot of competition and although The Finals has a strong foundation, it won't mean much if players are getting killed with no chance of being able to fight back.