The Finals Season 2 Release Date Revealed

The Finals arrived late last year and was a solid hit for developer Embark Studios thanks to its fun mix of first-person shooter combat, diverse builds, and destructible environments. Embark has been updating The Finals consistently since then but has kept Season 2 mostly under wraps for the last few weeks. That all changed today when Embark revealed that Season 2 is coming later this week and is bringing some major changes to the game. The in-universe game show that makes up the backdrop for the action has been hacked by a rogue group, which means all kinds of new content for players to dive into.

The Finals Season 2 Release Date

Experience our new map, new gadgets, a new specialization, new weapons, a weekly-rewarded career circuit, a revamped ranked league, private matches, and much… pic.twitter.com/qBNXY3tOBU — xX_CNS_RuRDy_CNS_Xx (@reachthefinals) March 11, 2024

Fortunately, players don't have to wait much longer to check out Season 2 in The Finals. As part of the big reveal today, we found out that it'll launch on March 14th. As with the previous season, this one will seemingly run for three months, meaning players will have until mid-June to finish everything. It's good that we're getting a solid chunk of time to work with because it sounds like there's going to be quite a bit to get through.

What's in The Finals Season 2?

As mentioned, Season 2 is all about the hacker group CNS. The group is bringing a new map called "SYS$HORIZON," as well as a new 5v5 game mode called Power Shift. On top of that, Season 2 brings a new League System, weekly career progression rewards, and private matches. However, the biggest addition is the new Hacker Playstyle, which brings several new gadgets to The Finals.

Embark says the Hacker's suite of gadgets will let players "remove walls, defy gravity, tunnel across the arena, and transform items." Of course, all of those options won't be available for every class. Mediums will get access to the Dematerializer, which temporarily erases physical surfaces, letting you create new shooting lines and escape routes. They'll also get the Data Reshaper, which can turn enemy items into something else completely. Examples given include "turning an enemy mine into a chair. Or an enemy turret into a table."

Heavys get the Anti-Gravity Cube, a device that lifts anyone and anything in its radius into the air. Using it effectively will require creativity on the user's part. Finally, Lights get the Gateway, a pair of limited-range portals. Think the Portal Gun from the Portal series and you essentially have what's coming.

On top of the new gadgets, every build is getting access to new guns. That includes weapons like the 93R burst-fire machine pistol for Lights and the KS-23 slug shotgun for Heavys. Of course, Embark is keeping some surprises close to its chest, so expect more to be revealed when Season 2 launches on March 14th.

The Finals is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC