The Finals Updates 6 Weapons in New Patch Notes

Update 1.5.5 for The Finals is here.

A new update for The Finals has today hit on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Following its launch this past month, The Finals has slowly started to gain a sizable audience and has seen continued patches from developer Embark Studios. Now, these ongoing updates for the latest free-to-play shooter have resulted in a new patch going live that should shift the meta of The Finals in some slight, yet important, ways.

For the most part, update version 1.5.5 for The Finals looks to implement various balance changes. These balance tweaks have notably impacted a variety of different weapons and gadgets. Some weapons, like the CL-40 and MGL32, have received some slight buffs, while the FCAR and Guardian Turret have been nerfed. Outside of these slight alterations, The Finals has also nerfed the period of time that players are invulnerable after being revived.

To see everything that this new update for The Finals has changed, you can view the full patch notes below.

The Finals Update 1.5.5 Patch Notes

Balance Changes

Gadgets

Defibrillators

Decreased the length of invulnerability applied after a revive to 0.75s from 1.5s

Revives

Weapons

.357 Revolver

Decreased the amount of bullet dispersion applied when aiming down sights

Reduced damage fall-off start range to 23m from 35m

Reduced damage fall-off end range to 40m from 50m

CL-40

Increased player damage to 110 from 100

FCAR

Decreased damage to 25 from 26

Guardian Turret

Decreased health to 280 from 300

MGL32

Increased player damage to 83 from 80

Throwing Knives

Decreased the amount of projectile dispersion applied when falling

Decreased the amount of projectile dispersion applied when sprinting

Content And Bug Fixes

Crashes

Fixed an issue where certain GPUs would sometimes crash

Matchmaking