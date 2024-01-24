The Finals Updates 6 Weapons in New Patch Notes
Update 1.5.5 for The Finals is here.
A new update for The Finals has today hit on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Following its launch this past month, The Finals has slowly started to gain a sizable audience and has seen continued patches from developer Embark Studios. Now, these ongoing updates for the latest free-to-play shooter have resulted in a new patch going live that should shift the meta of The Finals in some slight, yet important, ways.
For the most part, update version 1.5.5 for The Finals looks to implement various balance changes. These balance tweaks have notably impacted a variety of different weapons and gadgets. Some weapons, like the CL-40 and MGL32, have received some slight buffs, while the FCAR and Guardian Turret have been nerfed. Outside of these slight alterations, The Finals has also nerfed the period of time that players are invulnerable after being revived.
To see everything that this new update for The Finals has changed, you can view the full patch notes below.
The Finals Update 1.5.5 Patch Notes
Balance Changes
Gadgets
Defibrillators
Decreased the length of invulnerability applied after a revive to 0.75s from 1.5s
Revives
Weapons
.357 Revolver
Decreased the amount of bullet dispersion applied when aiming down sights
Reduced damage fall-off start range to 23m from 35m
Reduced damage fall-off end range to 40m from 50m
CL-40
Increased player damage to 110 from 100
FCAR
Decreased damage to 25 from 26
Guardian Turret
Decreased health to 280 from 300
MGL32
Increased player damage to 83 from 80
Throwing Knives
Decreased the amount of projectile dispersion applied when falling
Decreased the amount of projectile dispersion applied when sprinting
Content And Bug Fixes
Crashes
Fixed an issue where certain GPUs would sometimes crash
Matchmaking
Fixed an issue where crossplay settings would not be respected when the player was in a party
Updated matchmaking configuration in Tournament and Ranked Tournament modes, to help ensure closer matches by skill-rating