The Finals Is Testing a Solo Mode

The Finals popped on the scene late last year with its team-based first-person action. Thus far in The Finals' life, players have been forced into teams of three to compete, but the developers at Embark Studios are working on bringing some variety to the game in the next patch. Update 1.5.0 drops tomorrow and will introduce a new Solo mode that lets players hop into 12-player fights without any teammates. Of course, this is more of a testing ground for the future of The Finals than anything, but Solo Bank It signals that Embark isn't afraid to change things up in The Finals.

The Finals Solo Mode

Update 1.5.0 arrives tomorrow! It comes with balance changes, bug fixes, a bigger store, better security, and Solo Bank It — our first limited-time game mode! See you in the arena, contestants! 💥#REACHTHEFINALS pic.twitter.com/DuJWekVD7H — THE FINALS (@reachthefinals) January 16, 2024

Embark describes the new mode by saying, "Solo Bank It is a fast-paced, all-in-action game mode that allows contestants to show off their skills on their own terms. Play slow and methodical, or run-and-gun — it's all up to you. Without a squad to rely on, strategy is more important than ever. Contestants battle it out in 12-player PvP single matches, and the first player to obtain a total of 40,000 Cash wins. Similar to standard Bank It, contestants earn Cash by collecting and depositing Coins that drop from eliminated players or can be found in Vaults around the map."

This is The Finals' first limited-time mode, which suggests that players should expect side modes like this regularly. The team isn't giving any hints about what players should expect, but it's safe to assume that games like Apex Legends will serve as a source of inspiration. Of course, the new mode isn't the only thing coming with the update.

The Finals Update 1.5.0 Release Date

The 1.5.0 Update releases on January 17 and brings much more than the Solo Bank It mode. Players will also bring "balances changes, bug fixes, a bigger store, [and] better security." The anti-cheat aspect is probably what players are looking forward to most. The Finals has been having several problems with cheaters since launching. While it's been cleaned up somewhat, making it harder to cheat is rarely a bad thing.

Embark will release the full patch notes alongside the new update, which will give us a much better idea of the direction the team is taking with this patch. Until then, fans will just have to hope that their preferred class doesn't get hit with too many nerfs.

The Finals is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.