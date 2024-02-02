The Finals Update Accidently Broke Balance Changes and the Leaderboard

The Finals has gotten a new update that has apparently broke major parts of the game, including the entire leaderboard system. The Finals is one of the newest free-to-play games that is dominating the gaming sphere right now. It is a fresh new game that takes the high levels of destruction from a series like Battlefield and combines it with something more fantastical thanks to enhanced, fast movement and whacky gadgets. It's a great game and it shows new, original ideas will be rewarded if they're properly supported, but the problem is it has also had a lot of issues. There were major cheating problems for weeks after launch, glitches that allowed players to utilize some very OP strats, and more. However, the game is good enough that many have been willing to stick by it and tolerate the problems.

Unfortunately, The Finals experienced yet another blunder this past week when it released a new update that actually broke a lot of things. In a new message posted in the game's official Discord server, it was revealed that the latest update broke the leaderboards for the game and reversed some balancing changes and fixes that were also made in the previous update. As a result, Embark Studios has temporarily disabled the leaderboards for The Finals, but it will return and players don't have to worry about losing their stats or position on it. With that said, a new update is intended to be released tomorrow that should fix a lot of these problems.

"With update 1.6 yesterday we unfortunately undid some of the balance changes and fixes which were part of hotfix 1.5.5 last week," said community lead Oscar Lundberg. "Our leaderboard also broke, and has been displaying some crazy numbers for the past day. We are currently working on reintroducing the balance changes and fixes from 1.5.5, and hope to have an update out tomorrow to fix these problems! Additionally, we've also taken down our leaderboard now as we give it some well needed maintenance and sort out the weird numbers – don't worry – this will not affect your actual position on the leaderboard! Issues and hotfixes are spicy, and what's life without some spice?"

At the very least, Embark Studios is communicating with players and making sure things are fixed as quickly as they are broken. The Finals isn't the only game this has happened to either. Last month, a new mid-season update was released for Call of Duty: Warzone and it completely broke the game, making it near unplayable for a full day. The problems were fixed and the issues were explained, but it goes to show these things happen to studios big and small.