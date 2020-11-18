The Game Awards 2020 Nominees Revealed
With this year’s edition of The Game Awards quickly approaching, those planning on casting their votes in the annual gaming awards show now know what categories they’ll be voting in and what games they’ll be voting for. The Game Awards producer and host Geoff Keighley announced the different categories for this year’s show as well as the games, developers, and individuals who are eligible for votes. The show itself is scheduled to take place on December 10th with voting open for the categories starting on November 18th.
Those who’ve watched The Game Awards in past years – or really any other annual gaming awards show – will see some of the expected categories in the choices outlined below like Game of the Year, Best Multiplayer Game, and many more which have become standards on the big stage. Some of the year’s best games like Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part II, and Call of Duty: Warzone made expected appearances as nominees as well.
You can find the full list of categories and nominees below, and you can vote on your favorites now by heading to the show’s site. The categories and games below are listed in order of appearance as they were announced except for the Game of the Year award which we’ve moved to the top given its prominence.
Game of the Year
- DOOM Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Animal Crossing New Horizons
- The Last of Us Part II
Best Performance
- Ashley Johnson as Ellie in The Last of Us Part II
- Laura Bailey as Abby in The Last of Us Part II
- Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima
- Logan Cunningham as Hades in Hades
- Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Mavel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Best Multiplayer Game
- Animal Crossing New Horizons
- Among Us
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fall Guys
- Valorant
Best Ongoing Game
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Best Art Direction
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part II
Best Score/Music
- Doom Eternal composed by Mick Gordan
- Final Fantasy VII Remake composed by Nobuo Uematsu, Masashi Hamauzu, and Mitsuto Suzuki
- Hades composed by Darren Knob
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps composed by Gareth Coker
- The Last of Us Part II composed by Gustavo Santaolalla with additional music by Mac Quayle
Best Audio Design
- Doom Eternal
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Resident Evil 3
- The Last of Us Part II
Innovation in Accessibility
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Grounded
- Hyperdot
- The Last of Us Part II
- Watch Dogs: Legion
Best Narrative
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim written by George Kamitani
- Final Fantasy VII Remake written by Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroaki Iwaki, and Sachie Hirano
- Ghost of Tsushima written by Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs, and Jorden Lemos
- Hades written by Greg Kasavin
- The Last of Us Part II written by Neil Druckmann and Halley Gross
Games for Impact
- If Found…
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Spiritfarer
- Tell Me Why
- Through the Darkest of Times: A Historical Resistance Strategy Game
Best Independent Game
- Carrion
- Fall Guys
- Hades
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer
Best Mobile Game
- Among Us
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Genshin Impact
- Legends of Runeterra
- Pokemon Café Mix
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Fall Guys
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
- Valorant
Best Debut Indie Game
- Carrion
- Mortal Shell
- Raji: An Ancient Epic
- Roki
- Phasmophobia
Best VR/AR Game
- Dreams
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Content Creator of the Year
- Alanah Pearce
- Jay-Ann Lopez
- Nickmercs
- TimtheTatMan
- Valkyrae
Best Action Game
- DOOM Eternal
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Nioh 2
- Streets of Rage 4
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- The Last of Us Part II
Best RPG
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Genshin Impact
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Best Fighting Game
- Granblue Fantasy Versus
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
- Under Night In-Birth: Exe Late [cl-r]
Best Family Game
- Animal Crossing New Horizons
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- Fall Guys
- Mario Kart Live Home Circuit
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
Best Simulation/Strategy Game
- Crusader Kings III
- Desperados III
- Gears Tactics
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- XCOM Chimera Squad
Best Sports/Racing Game
- Dirt 5
- F1 2020
- FIFA 2021
- NBA 2K21
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
Best Esports Game
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
- Crimsix
- Showmaker
- Canyon
- Shotzzy
- Zywoo
Best Esports Team
- Damwon Gaming
- Dallas Empire
- San Francisco Shock
- G2 Esports
- Team Secret
Best Esports Coach
- Danny “Zonic” Sorensen
- Dae-Hee “Crusty” Park
- Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann
- Lee “Zefa” Jae-Min
- Raymond “Rambo” Lussier
Best Esports Event
- Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals
- Call of Duty League Championship 2020
- IEM Katowice 2020
- League of Legends World Championship 2020
- Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020
Best Esports Host
- Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
- Alex “Machine” Richardson
- Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
- James “Dash” Patterson
- Jorien “Sheever” Van Der Heijden
Best Game Direction
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part II