The Game Awards 2020 Nominees Revealed

✖

With this year’s edition of The Game Awards quickly approaching, those planning on casting their votes in the annual gaming awards show now know what categories they’ll be voting in and what games they’ll be voting for. The Game Awards producer and host Geoff Keighley announced the different categories for this year’s show as well as the games, developers, and individuals who are eligible for votes. The show itself is scheduled to take place on December 10th with voting open for the categories starting on November 18th.

Those who’ve watched The Game Awards in past years – or really any other annual gaming awards show – will see some of the expected categories in the choices outlined below like Game of the Year, Best Multiplayer Game, and many more which have become standards on the big stage. Some of the year’s best games like Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part II, and Call of Duty: Warzone made expected appearances as nominees as well.

You can find the full list of categories and nominees below, and you can vote on your favorites now by heading to the show’s site. The categories and games below are listed in order of appearance as they were announced except for the Game of the Year award which we’ve moved to the top given its prominence.

Game of the Year

DOOM Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Animal Crossing New Horizons

The Last of Us Part II

Best Performance

Ashley Johnson as Ellie in The Last of Us Part II

Laura Bailey as Abby in The Last of Us Part II

Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima

Logan Cunningham as Hades in Hades

Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Mavel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Best Multiplayer Game

Animal Crossing New Horizons

Among Us

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fall Guys

Valorant

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Best Art Direction

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part II

Best Score/Music

Doom Eternal composed by Mick Gordan

Final Fantasy VII Remake composed by Nobuo Uematsu, Masashi Hamauzu, and Mitsuto Suzuki

Hades composed by Darren Knob

Ori and the Will of the Wisps composed by Gareth Coker

The Last of Us Part II composed by Gustavo Santaolalla with additional music by Mac Quayle

Best Audio Design

Doom Eternal

Half-Life: Alyx

Ghost of Tsushima

Resident Evil 3

The Last of Us Part II

Innovation in Accessibility

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Grounded

Hyperdot

The Last of Us Part II

Watch Dogs: Legion

Best Narrative

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim written by George Kamitani

Final Fantasy VII Remake written by Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroaki Iwaki, and Sachie Hirano

Ghost of Tsushima written by Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs, and Jorden Lemos

Hades written by Greg Kasavin

The Last of Us Part II written by Neil Druckmann and Halley Gross

Games for Impact

If Found…

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Spiritfarer

Tell Me Why

Through the Darkest of Times: A Historical Resistance Strategy Game

Best Independent Game

Carrion

Fall Guys

Hades

Spelunky 2

Spiritfarer

Best Mobile Game

Among Us

Call of Duty: Mobile

Genshin Impact

Legends of Runeterra

Pokemon Café Mix

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Fall Guys

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Valorant

Best Debut Indie Game

Carrion

Mortal Shell

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Roki

Phasmophobia

Best VR/AR Game

Dreams

Half-Life: Alyx

Marvel’s Iron Man VR

Star Wars: Squadrons

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Content Creator of the Year

Alanah Pearce

Jay-Ann Lopez

Nickmercs

TimtheTatMan

Valkyrae

Best Action Game

DOOM Eternal

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

Nioh 2

Streets of Rage 4

Best Action/Adventure Game

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ghost of Tsushima

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Last of Us Part II

Best RPG

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Genshin Impact

Persona 5 Royal

Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Best Fighting Game

Granblue Fantasy Versus

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

Under Night In-Birth: Exe Late [cl-r]

Best Family Game

Animal Crossing New Horizons

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Fall Guys

Mario Kart Live Home Circuit

Minecraft Dungeons

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Best Simulation/Strategy Game

Crusader Kings III

Desperados III

Gears Tactics

Microsoft Flight Simulator

XCOM Chimera Squad

Best Sports/Racing Game

Dirt 5

F1 2020

FIFA 2021

NBA 2K21

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

Best Esports Game

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Fortnite

League of Legends

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Crimsix

Showmaker

Canyon

Shotzzy

Zywoo

Best Esports Team

Damwon Gaming

Dallas Empire

San Francisco Shock

G2 Esports

Team Secret

Best Esports Coach

Danny “Zonic” Sorensen

Dae-Hee “Crusty” Park

Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann

Lee “Zefa” Jae-Min

Raymond “Rambo” Lussier

Best Esports Event

Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals

Call of Duty League Championship 2020

IEM Katowice 2020

League of Legends World Championship 2020

Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

Best Esports Host

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

James “Dash” Patterson

Jorien “Sheever” Van Der Heijden

Best Game Direction