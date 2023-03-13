The Last of Us Fans Debate Joel's Decision in Season Finale
The Last of Us fans are debating Joel's big, controversial choice in the season finale of the HBO Max TV series. The Last of Us is one of the most beloved stories in gaming, but it also has a deeply controversial ending and an even more divisive sequel as a result. While we won't get into the details regarding the latter, we are going to talk in-depth about the ending of the first season of the TV show which is also the ending of the beloved 2013 game. Fans were quite surprised to see the lengths that Joel was willing to go to in order to keep Ellie in his life.
After finally delivering Ellie to the Fireflies, Joel is informed by Marlene that she's entering surgery as the key to curing the infection may be in her brain. Joel immediately realizes this surgery will kill her and pleads them to find someone else, but she's all they have. She could quite literally be the key to saving the universe. Marlene has some soldiers escort Joel out of the building, but he gets the jump on them and shoots up the entire hospital, killing tons of Fireflies including ones that surrender to him. It's brutal, it's violent, and these people aren't bad guys like the other foes Joel has encountered. He manages to save Ellie from the surgery and takes her unconscious body out of the hospital, killing Marlene in the process.
When Ellie awakens later, she questions Joel about what happened back at the hospital and he lies to her. Joel notes that there are other immune people and that the Fireflies have given up on their crusade for a cure. They also had to leave abruptly as the hospital was attacked by raiders. Ellie appears to have some doubts about the story, but accepts the story.
Naturally, this is a lot to take on. Joel possibly dooming the world in the name of love, lying about it, and so on. It's all morally dubious, to say the least. Fans are now debating the ending of The Last of Us on social media, which may give fans of the game some deja vu as the exact same thing happened back in 2013.
What did you think of the finale of The Last of Us? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder. You can view some of the discourse below.
Everything Changes
Joel and Ellie’s relationship will never be the same after tonight and that’s the beautiful tragedy of The Last of Us— sparklrry HARRYS HOUSE AOTY (@sparklrry) March 13, 2023
That's... Certainly a Take
the only thing thats wrong with the last of us finale is that joel didnt kill all the doctors like we all did in the game— RED Feynman ᶜᵉᶜ (@RedFeynman) March 13, 2023
Joel Killed A Lot of Innocent People
revealing the inner depths of my psyche at the last of us family watch by saying into the dead silence “He did nothing wrong. That is an innocent man” after joel just committed mass murder on screen— drain meat (@theudens) March 13, 2023
Some Think Joel Was Wrong
I know it’s no surprise, but Joel really was wrong AF at the end of the last of us— jôśh (@joshlogiudice) March 13, 2023
Some Take Joel's Side
I know a lot of people are gonna be mad at the season finale of the last of us... but thats basically how the game ended soooo 🤷🏻♂️. Im team Joel for a couple reasons though.— Mr. Steal Your Code (@EriKnowShift) March 13, 2023
Pedro Pascal Is Too Charming to Condemn
me watching joel massacre the fireflies in the last of us pic.twitter.com/48d8JjjWpI— lillian 🤍🛸 TLOU...... (@blktomekurata) March 13, 2023
Perfectly Put
yeah the last of us was a great show i also love how they wasted no time at all which is a reason why it felt so short. perfect ending. joel is such a dick but such a good father 10/10— allon (@alloniscool) March 13, 2023
Some Really Rooted for Joel's Mass Murder Spree
the last of us / KILL THEM ALL JOEL GET HER— información real de bill hader (@asloverscan) March 13, 2023
Certainly Makes for an Interesting Relationship
the last of us spoilers !— em🪩 ⸆⸉ 97 | TLOU spoilers (@lqwrnce) March 13, 2023
joel shooting everyone to get to ellie god i love them
Fights Are Already Starting
Very happy about The Last of Us finale being a thing however the down side is now I have to argue with more “realists” who need to claim that the Fireflies weren’t gonna be able to actually develop a cure and Joel was in the right to take Ellie. Please shut the fuck up— King of The Narwhals (@KingOfNarwals) March 13, 2023
Love > Cure
// the last of us spoilers— Jasmine loves LVJY🐧❄️🎗✈️🪨🧠🌺 (@jflower278) March 13, 2023
And there it is Joel knows the surgery to the get the cure will involve cutting open ellies brain Which Will Kill Her
HES RIGHT TO STOP THEM IDC ELLIES LIFE >> THE CURE EFF THE CURE EFF HUMANITY EFF EVERYONE IF IT WAS MY DAUGHTER IM