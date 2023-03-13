When Will Season 2 of The Last of Us Air?

The first season of HBO's The Last of Us has now officially come to a close, which naturally has fans wondering when the show will return for Season 2. Following the rousing success of The Last of Us to kick off 2023, HBO soon after announced that the series had been renewed for a new slate of episodes. Since that time, little new information about Season 2 has come about, but we might already have some ideas about when The Last of Us could return.

When Will The Last of Us Season 2 Release?

At this point in time, HBO has given fans nothing concrete about when Season 2 of The Last of Us will air. Better yet, we don't even know when filming and production on Season 2 will begin just yet. With this in mind, the arrival of Season 2 in 2023 is completely out of the question. The absolute earliest point at which Season 2 could drop would be next year, but this might even be an early window given how long Season 1 took to film.

Perhaps the most interesting nugget of info about Season 2 of The Last of Us so far has come directly from Pedro Pascal. During a recent interview, Pascal seemed to tease that filming on Season 2 could begin before 2023 comes to a close. Assuming that this ends up playing out, it suggests that 2024 could be the first year in which Season 2 could arrive. Based on how things stand right now, though, a release in early 2025 seems to be most likely, although this is just our own best guess.

What Will The Last of Us Season 2 Center Around?

HBO's second season of The Last of Us has already been confirmed to be adapting the original video game's sequel The Last of Us Part II. Showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have previously made clear that the HBO TV show wouldn't look to adapt anything beyond what has been primarily seen in the games. And while new wrinkles to the story might be added in Season 2, it looks like the core narrative from Part II will be showcased in the upcoming number of episode for The Last of Us.

Without giving away too much about the story of The Last of Us Part II, the most interesting thing to keep in mind about Season 2 is that it should center around a much older Ellie. TLOU Part II takes place multiple years after the story of the first game and introduces a number of new characters and locales. Although it's not known if this time leap will impact the manner in which Season 2 is filmed, we should begin to get more information about the future of the show soon enough.

--

For more on The Last of Us, be sure to check out The Last of Pods podcast which features weekly breakdowns, reviews, and interviews centered around the ongoing HBO series.