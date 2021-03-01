The Last of Us HBO Fan Art Perfectly Captures Pedro Pascal as Joel

✖

Earlier this month, The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal was officially announced to play Joel in HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us. It will likely be some time before fans get a chance to see what the actor looks like in the series, but artist @Shuploc on Twitter has shared an unbelievable painting of the star as Joel. Drawn from scratch, the image is an incredible mash-up of the character and star, and it's good enough to imagine it being an official piece of promotional material! Hopefully, Pascal will look every bit as faithful when the series actually airs on HBO!

The art of Joel can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

My attempt at drawing what I think Pedro Pascal would look like as Joel from “The Last of Us” pic.twitter.com/MdK04HRrRp — Shoop (@Shuploc) February 28, 2021

The piece by @Shuplock attracted a lot of interest from fans of The Last of Us with many sharing kind words. The piece even caught the attention of creator Neil Druckmann, who replied to the piece with a simple "rad." That sums up @Shuploc's art pretty nicely! Since Druckmann is working as a writer and executive producer on the series, he probably has an idea how Pascal will look on the show. If this wasn't already the approach Druckmann and Craig Mazin were planning for the character, it just might be now!

Joel is one of the two main characters from The Last of Us, alongside Ellie. Ellie will be portrayed in the series by Game of Thrones star Bella Ramsey. The two characters form a strong bond in the games, and it will be interesting to see how that plays out in the show. It remains to be seen how closely the series will mirror those events, but it has been confirmed the show will feature some elements that were cut from the PlayStation titles. That should be exciting for fans that are intimately familiar with the games, and those that might not be!

As of this writing, HBO's The Last of Us adaptation does not currently have a release window. You can check out all our previous coverage of the show right here.

Are you looking forward to HBO's The Last of Us adaptation? What do you think of this fan art of Joel? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!