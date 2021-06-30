The Last of Us HBO Series Casts Nico Parker as Joel's Daughter Sarah

✖

HBO's upcoming series based on PlayStation's The Last of Us video game has cast actress Nico Parker. According to Deadline, Parker will play the role of Sarah Miller, Joel's daughter. Parker is likely best known for her role as Milly Ferrier in Disney's live-action Dumbo, which released in 2019. Parker will join series stars Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, and Gabriel Luna as Tommy. Luna's role in the series was just announced back in April, and now the show has cast another significant role. With all these casting announcements, it seems that things are starting to progress quickly!

The Last of Us is being created by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann. With Druckmann playing a major role in the show's development, that should translate to a faithful take on the games. That said, we do know that some elements cut from the original game will make it into the HBO series, so there will be some unexpected elements, as well.

Sarah Miller does not appear much in The Last of Us, but she plays an integral role in the game. WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD. Sarah dies at the start of The Last of Us, and her death has a significant impact on Joel, and his relationship with Ellie. It's unclear just how closely the show will follow this part of the storyline, and whether or not Sarah will die as early into the series as she does in the game. For now, fans of The Last of Us will just have to wait and see!

Movie and TV adaptations of video games can be a bit of a mixed bag, but it certainly seems like HBO is putting a lot of effort into The Last of Us. It remains to be seen whether or not the series will be able to deliver an experience that lives up to the quality of the PlayStation series, but hopefully the end product will leave fans and newcomers satisfied.

The Last of Us does not currently have a release window. You can check out all our previous coverage of the show right here.

Are you looking forward to HBO's The Last of Us adaptation? What do you think of Nico Parker's casting as Sarah? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!