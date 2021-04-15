HBO's The Last of Us Casts Gabriel Luna as Tommy

✖

The Last of Us on HBO has cast Gabriel Luna in the role of Tommy, the younger brother of Joel. Announced by Deadline, Luna might be familiar to fans of Agents of SHIELD, where the actor portrayed the role of Robbie Reyes, better known as Ghost Rider. Luna will join Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, who will take on the roles of Joel and Ellie, respectively. The series is being created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. With three major cast members now announced, it seems the HBO series is starting to move along quite nicely, so fans of the PlayStation games should be very excited!

In the games, Tommy is portrayed as a bright light in a very dark world. Despite the terrors the cast is often forced to see and endure, Tommy maintains his strong optimism and faith. Tommy is a former soldier, and a major character in The Last of Us and its sequel.

At this time, very little information is known about The Last of Us series. From what's been revealed, it seems that the show will follow major major moments from the games, but there will also be elements that did not make the final cut. As a result, even those that have played The Last of Us multiple times should still get to experience some surprises!

Video game adaptations have not always been extremely faithful to their source material, but The Last of Us will likely be a different story. With Neil Druckmann as a writer and executive producer, fans should be happy that the show is in good hands. So far, fans seem to be very happy with the casting that has been announced; following the announcement of Pedro Pascal as Joel, there has been a wealth of fan art online. It remains to be seen whether or not Gabriel Luna will be similarly embraced, but it seems like a safe bet! Hopefully, fans won't have to wait long to see what the actor is able to do with the role.

The Last of Us does not currently have a release window. You can check out all our previous coverage of the show right here.

Are you looking forward to HBO's The Last of Us adaptation? What do you think of Luna's casting as Tommy? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!