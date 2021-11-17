New The Last of Us HBO Series Set Photos Reveal Gabriel Luna’s Tommy

While 2021 has nearly drawn to a close, HBO’s upcoming TV adaptation of The Last of Us is still in the process of being filmed. As such, new image leaks from the show’s set have continued to emerge from those that can get a glimpse of what is going on behind the scenes. And while these set images never reveal anything too big related to The Last of Us, we seem to have now gotten our first glimpse at Gabriel Luna’s character, Tommy.

Seen in the images attached in the tweet below, we can catch a couple of glimpses of Gabriel Luna standing on the set of The Last of Us. In one of these pictures, Luna is merely standing about with a mask attached to his face, so there isn’t a whole lot to see. In the second image, however, we can get a better look at his appearance in the show. For the most part, Luna resembles Tommy’s look in the video game series with his long hair and accompanying mustache. It’s not known what episode of The Last of Us is being shot here, but given that Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey can also be seen near Luna in some accompanying videos, it suggests that this may be happening a bit later on in the show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/TheLastofUsNews/status/1460848790844411904

As mentioned, these new photos from the set of The Last of Us are merely the latest to have leaked out. In general, the show has been filming since earlier this summer, and as such, we’ve already seen a number of different looks at some of the characters. HBO itself also gave fans a first look at Ramsey and Pascal as Ellie and Joel to celebrate “The Last of Us Day” this year as well.

As of this moment, the big questions surrounding The Last of Us still haven’t been answered by HBO or PlayStation Studios. Specifically, we still don’t know when this series will actually end up launching as HBO has yet to commit to a release window of any sort. In all likelihood, though, a premiere in 2022 seems likely to transpire. Whenever that news becomes official, we’ll be sure to share it with you here on ComicBook.com.

How do you continue to feel about this upcoming The Last of Us TV series based on everything we have seen in recent months? Are you looking forward to checking it out whenever it does release? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.