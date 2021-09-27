The Last of Us TV Show Reveals First Look at Joel and Ellie

HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us is highly-anticipated among fans of the PlayStation games, but thus far, we haven’t gotten a chance to see anything from the set. That changed tonight thanks to Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann, who decided to give fans their first look at Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie! It’s worth noting that the image only shows the two from behind, but the scene definitely evokes the game that inspired it! It’s an awesome tease of what’s to come, and it should get fans of the game very excited!

The image of the two actors can be found in the Tweet embedded below!

When I first saw them on set in full costume, I was like: "Hooooooly shit! It's Joel & Ellie! 😭!"



The @HBO adaptation of @Naughty_Dog's The Last of Us is full steam ahead!



Can't wait to show you more (from all of our projects!) Happy #TLoUDay!!! pic.twitter.com/trq9N340FW — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) September 27, 2021

Historically, a lot of adaptations of video games have struggled to capture the heart of the source material, but that trend seems to be turning in a very big way, lately. The Last of Us is being co-developed and co-written by Druckmann (alongside Craig Mazin), which bodes very well for its faithfulness to the games. It has been confirmed that the series will consist of 10 episodes, and will include content that was cut from the game.

In addition to Pascal and Ramsey, The Last of Us will star Nico Parker as Sarah Miller, Gabriel Luna as Tommy Miller, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, and Anna Torv as Tess. The cast has been well-received by fans of the games so far, and Pascal’s casting in particular has already resulted in a good deal of fan art, despite the fact that the series won’t be releasing for some time. Hopefully, the HBO series will be just as well regarded as the game that first inspired it!

At this time, The Last of Us does not currently have a release window, but it is expected to release sometime in late 2022. You can check out all our previous coverage of the show right here.

