The Last of Us Part 1 Trailer Details Just How Much of the Game Was Remade

In case you somehow missed it, The Last of Us Part I is set to release later this week on September 2nd for the PlayStation 5. The new version of the iconic Naughty Dog video game isn't just a simple remaster, however. PlayStation has described The Last of Us Part I as the definitive edition of the video game -- a full-on remake for the PlayStation 5 distinct and separate from the PlayStation 4 remaster. In fact, PlayStation has gone so far as to release a new trailer and blog post detailing just how much of it was remade.

Basically, just about everything is going to visually look better in The Last of Us Part I, but it will also play and sound better. Combat AI is totally overhauled from what it was previously, and the animation is redone from the ground up to make it more faithful to the emotions being portrayed. In short, this latest bit of promotional material really seems to be directly aimed at anyone that still considers The Last of Us Part I nothing more than a cash grab.

Rebuilding The Last of Us Part I: A deep dive into combat, animation, audio, and visual changes with Naughty Dog. https://t.co/TJltVgZ6rr pic.twitter.com/63n38Mg8Dc — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 29, 2022

"To me, what makes this a remake instead of a remaster is the sum of its improvements," states Naughty Dog's Shaun Escayg, The Last of Us Part I Creative Director. "This isn't just the same characters, environments, art direction, etc., performing on better hardware. We completely redesigned everything from the art direction, lighting, [lighting] technology to the character designs themselves. We've applied everything we've learned over the decade since the original and utilized that new technology to create something that stays true to the original but reimagined in an updated way."

As previously stated, The Last of Us Part I is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 5 on September 2nd. The upcoming title is also in development for the PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming rebuilt title right here.

