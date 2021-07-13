The Last of Us Part 2 Gets Permanent Price Cut

✖

Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part II has been a major success on PlayStation 4, selling millions of copies since its release last year. Those that haven't played the game yet will be happy to know that it has apparently received a permanent discount on the PlayStation Store. The game originally retailed for $59.99, but it has now been rolled back to $39.99. The Digital Deluxe Edition of the game has also dropped down to $49.99. That version of the game is accompanied by a PS4 theme, six PSN avatars, a digital soundtrack, and a digital art book.

While elements of The Last of Us Part II's storyline caused some controversy when the game first released, it still managed to find significant critical reception from a number of outlets, including ComicBook.com. The game's story takes a number of dark turns, challenging players to think about the decisions that have been made by Joel and Ellie throughout their journey. This permanent discount should come as positive news to any PlayStation owner that hasn't picked up the game, but it's particularly good news for those with an all-digital PS5, as those players don't have the option of purchasing discounted physical copies or digital codes from retailers.

An adaptation of The Last of Us is currently in the works from HBO. The series is being produced, written, and developed by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann. With Druckmann on board, fans can presumably expect an adaptation that follows the story of the first The Last of Us closely, though some content cut from the game has also been confirmed. The series will star Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Nico Parker as Sarah, and Gabriel Luna as Tommy. It's too early to say whether or not a second season might cover elements from The Last of Us Part II, but those planning on watching the series might want to use this price drop as an excuse to pick up the game, either way!

The Last of Us Part II is available now on PlayStation 4. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on picking up The Last of Us Part II? Are you excited for the new HBO series? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!