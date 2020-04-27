The Last of Us Part II Fans Renew Call For Early Digital Release Following Spoilers
Spoilers for The Last of Us Part II have started to make the rounds, and fans are disappointed, to say the least. The highly-anticipated PlayStation 4 exclusive was given an indefinite delay last month due to the coronavirus pandemic, and fans have been clamoring for an early digital release, since. Those calls were renewed in a big way following the recent leaks, as fans are trying to explain to Sony and Naughty Dog their concerns regarding further spoilers before the game comes out. One thing is for certain: both companies will have to make some kind of decision in the very near future!
Are you concerned about spoilers regarding The Last of Us Part II? Should Sony and Naughty Dog release the game to avoid further plot details from leaking? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans think about an early digital release for The Last of Us Part II!
Sony and Naughty Dog are going to have to make a difficult decision.
This The Last of
Us 2 leak is possibly the worst I've ever seen in gaming.
It's so high profile I genuinely wonder
whether they will expedite the digital release now.
This The Last of Us 2 leak is possibly the worst I've ever seen in gaming.
It's so high profile I genuinely wonder whether they will expedite the digital release now.— Sean Hall (@STARS_TyranT) April 26, 2020
Fans are trying to appeal to Neil Druckmann.
@Neil_Druckmann
Neil there are many Last of Us 2 Spoilers on Twitter. Please Release
the Game digital man. :(
@Neil_Druckmann Neil there are many Last of Us 2 Spoilers on Twitter. Please Release the Game digital man. :(— DeniIiIi (@denishahn) April 26, 2020
People are worried that the game will be ruined for them.
So apparently the
entire plot of The Last of Us Part II has leaked including some
cutscenes. So much for "releasing it at the same time for
everybody to avoid spoilers". Might as well put the game out on
digital ASAP so that we can experience it without stumbling onto a
spoiler.
So apparently the entire plot of The Last of Us Part II has leaked including some cutscenes. So much for "releasing it at the same time for everybody to avoid spoilers". Might as well put the game out on digital ASAP so that we can experience it without stumbling onto a spoiler.— Rares Condratov (@Condrares) April 26, 2020
No one knows for sure whether or not the game is finished.
The Last of Us pt
II spoilers dropping everywhere, if the game is finished, avoiding
spoilers will be harder by the day, makes a good case for a digital only
release.
The Last of Us pt II spoilers dropping everywhere, if the game is finished, avoiding spoilers will be harder by the day, makes a good case for a digital only release.— Edgar H. (@drchaps12) April 26, 2020
It's definitely time for fans to start muting words on social media.
Go and release Last of Us Part 2 digital in March, Spoilers
everywhere!"
Go and release Last of Us Part 2 digital in March, Spoilers everywhere!"— AyeAyeAye (@_CubeThePixel_) April 26, 2020
Seems like a legitimate possibility.
The Last of Us 2
Leak IS CRAZY!!!!! Can't wait for the game. After this major
plot point leak, they gotta release the game early. No way this can
happen and not release.
The Last of Us 2 Leak IS CRAZY!!!!! Can't wait for the game. After this major plot point leak, they gotta release the game early. No way this can happen and not release.— spades (@frostyspades) April 27, 2020
Even fans disappointed about the spoilers still want the game sooner, rather than later.
Bruh... I
accidently came across The Last of Us 2 spoilers and man am i
disappointed... All im going to say is, keep your expectations
LOW! Sony made a big mistake not releasing TLOU2 this
may, i think they should release the game early because the game is
already being spoiled!
Bruh... I accidently came across The Last of Us 2 spoilers and man am i disappointed... All im going to say is, keep your expectations LOW!
Sony made a big mistake not releasing TLOU2 this may, i think they should release the game early because the game is already being spoiled!— 🇧🇪 TuYasRecords 🇧🇪 (@2YasRecords) April 27, 2020
Either way, we won't have to wait much longer to find out.
So is the last of
us pt. 2 gonna come out in May again since the whole thing got
leaked
So is the last of us pt. 2 gonna come out in May again since the whole thing got leaked— ultra (@ultraboy__) April 27, 2020
Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.