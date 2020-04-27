The Last of Us Part II Fans Renew Call For Early Digital Release Following Spoilers

Spoilers for The Last of Us Part II have started to make the rounds, and fans are disappointed, to say the least. The highly-anticipated PlayStation 4 exclusive was given an indefinite delay last month due to the coronavirus pandemic, and fans have been clamoring for an early digital release, since. Those calls were renewed in a big way following the recent leaks, as fans are trying to explain to Sony and Naughty Dog their concerns regarding further spoilers before the game comes out. One thing is for certain: both companies will have to make some kind of decision in the very near future!

