The Last of Us Part II Fans Are Begging For a Digital Early Release

It’s been a rough week for those awaiting The Last of Us Part II. A delay for the game was […]

It’s been a rough week for those awaiting The Last of Us Part II. A delay for the game was recently announced by Sony, and while fans have grown accustomed to delays, this one comes as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic. The game is now on indefinite hiatus, alongside Marvel’s Iron Man VR. Director Neil Druckmann has not officially closed the door on an early digital release for the title, but has cited concerns over internet infrastructure around the world as one potential hurdle. Across social media, however, fans have been clamoring for Sony and Naughty Dog to make the game digitally available on or near its most recent release date.

Should The Last of Us Part II receive an early digital release? Are you looking forward to the title? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Sony is likely concerned with people cancelling their retail pre-orders.

Of course, the optics could be a concern, as well.

This could be one possible solution!

Some are seeing this as an argument against physical media.

But, the situation is bringing some physical and digital collectors together!

Fans want something to keep them busy in-doors.

That would be a pretty steep price!

However, some gamers agree with Druckmann’s digital concerns.

