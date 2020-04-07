The Last of Us Part II Fans Are Begging For a Digital Early Release

It’s been a rough week for those awaiting The Last of Us Part II. A delay for the game was recently announced by Sony, and while fans have grown accustomed to delays, this one comes as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic. The game is now on indefinite hiatus, alongside Marvel’s Iron Man VR. Director Neil Druckmann has not officially closed the door on an early digital release for the title, but has cited concerns over internet infrastructure around the world as one potential hurdle. Across social media, however, fans have been clamoring for Sony and Naughty Dog to make the game digitally available on or near its most recent release date.

Should The Last of Us Part II receive an early digital release? Are you looking forward to the title? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Sony is likely concerned with people cancelling their retail pre-orders.

If they decided to release The Last of Us Part II on digital May 29th I would literally buy a digital copy and still keep my preorder for the collector’s edition whenever this pandemic is over — Jada 🦇 (@jada_guerrette) April 6, 2020

Of course, the optics could be a concern, as well.

@Naughty_Dog @Neil_Druckmann @Sony I really don’t understand the logistics argument. Simply release The Last of US Part II as a digital only release then physical copies at a later date. This is clearly a PR move of releasing a pandemic game in a pandemic. — Kenneth (@TexasSports1015) April 4, 2020

This could be one possible solution!

They should give everyone who preordered physical copies a codes for digital copy which would be a temporary solution until we get our physical copies when this situation gets better and we get our copies.Also by doing this to disable cancellation for preorders. It’d be a win-win — The Last of Us Part II HYPE (@_TLoUPartII) April 4, 2020

Some are seeing this as an argument against physical media.

The Last of Us Part II and Iron Man VR’s delays are the best example of why physical media should be dead. Digital 4eva!



Also, more importantly to humanity, they are, as Neil Druckmann said, also a great reason to stay home. Stay home. Kick COVID-19’s ass. — Grant Parker (@GrantPDesign) April 3, 2020

But, the situation is bringing some physical and digital collectors together!

Take all the time you need, but know that everyone wants it digital, even the physical guys. So if thats the thing that holds you guys back from releasing it digitally, dont worry 🙂 — JJ (@JJ15362413) April 6, 2020

Fans want something to keep them busy in-doors.

I’m actually not mad about the delay. I understand why the decision was made. However, I do think Sony should consider the digital release because it’s something we can all get used to right now, not to mention we’ll have something new to play for the summer. — John Martinez (@JohnMartinez216) April 6, 2020

That would be a pretty steep price!

Please put the game on digital in may.. You can increase the price by 100% I don’t care. I will buy it anyways. And trust me, you will make so much money even if you only release it digitally.

And…. You can also do a re-release with the PS5, don’t care I’m gonna buy that too. — Staticz (@StaticzDK) April 6, 2020

However, some gamers agree with Druckmann’s digital concerns.