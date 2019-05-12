The Last of Us Part II Hiring “To Help Close Out Development”

There’s been numerous leaks and rumors suggesting that The Last of Us Part II will hit PlayStation 4 this year. That said, not everyone is convinced the highly-anticipated sequel is 2019 bound. However, more evidence has arrived that supports development for the game is on the final stretch. More specifically, co-game director at Naughty Dog, Anthony Newman, recently took to Twitter to post about new position openings at the Santa Monica-based studio, and in the process teased that the team is looking to hire developers to “help us close out this game.”

In addition to teasing where the game is at in development, Newman also noted that Naughty Dog is hiring for a Melee Animator, who will be working on some “dope animations,” which suggests the game will have some crazy fight scenes.



Lot of awesome positions open to help us close out this game… I especially want to highlight the Melee Animator position, I guarantee you will be working on some *dope* animations working with my good friend @Leethul 🗡️💀 pic.twitter.com/vmlVkJlfTl — Anthony Newman (@BadData_) May 10, 2019

But I know what you’re thinking: if development is nearing completion, why is Naughty Dog hiring for so many positions? Well, that could be down to a few things. For one, it’s possible they are simply bringing extra bodies on to aid in the polish stage. It’s also possible that as development winds down people are starting to leave, and so their positions need to be filled. And lastly, it’s possible the positions are being brought on to chiefly help with the development of the studio’s next game, but will also aid in the finalizing touches of The Last of Us Part II.

The Last of Us Part II is in development for the PlayStation 4, and at the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a release date. Further, there’s also been no word of a PS5 port.

For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated exclusive, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Do you think The Last of Us Part II is releasing this year?

