The Last of Us Insider Leaks New Details on PS5 Multiplayer Game

We know Naughty Dog — the studio behind Uncharted and The Last of Us — has three games in development. The developer has already confirmed this. Two of these games are a mystery, but we know one is a standalone multiplayer experience for The Last of Us Part II, the studio’s most recent game. While we know that a successor to The Last of Us Factions is in development, we don’t know anything about it, at least in an official capacity. This hasn’t changed, but we do have new unofficial details, courtesy of a new rumor.

Over on Twitter, leaker Oops Leaks relays word that the game began development as a battle royale game, but at some point got rebooted and is now described as a mix between Escape From Tarkov and The Division with modes inspired by the original and aforementioned Factions. In other words, it’s no longer a battle royale game. Adding to this, the leaker confirms the game will be free-to-play, and it sounds like it will be PS5 only at release.

“Planned as a battle royale but got completely rebooted. Described as a mix of Tarkov and Division with additional modes inspired by the original Factions MP,” reads the rumor. “Single-player-like experience in online game. F2P, first on PS5 with further release on PC.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the information, and doubly unfortunate, this is just a rumor. None of these details are official, and even if they are accurate, they are also subject to change. At the moment of publishing, none of these details have been validated or echoed by any other source nor have they attracted any type of comment or acknowledgment from any implicated party. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

