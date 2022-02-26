The Last of Us Part 2 Leak May Reveal First Look at New Multiplayer Game

It’s understood that The Last of Us Part 2 is getting a multiplayer spin-off via the PS4 and PS5, but it looks like the original plan was to ship The Last of Us Part 2 with multiplayer. Last year, files for the game revealed that Naughty Dog was exploring the possibility of a battle royale mode at some point. Now, the game’s files have revealed multiplayer outfits and assets for Ellie in The Last of Us Part 2, though it all seems to be placeholder content. That said, it seems to technically give PlayStation fans their first look, albeit an incomplete one, at the upcoming multiplayer content.

The leak comes the way of dataminer Speclizer, who unveiled everything above in a recent YouTube video. According to the dataminer, there are multiplayer armor models for Ellie just sitting in the game’s files. And again, they seem to be placeholders, however, it’s also possible they are simply unfinished and will be used in the final product, whenever it releases.

Like any leak, this one should be taken with a grain of salt. While there’s no denying what’s in the files, we don’t know what’s going to come from any of this, if anything. At the moment of publishing, neither Naughty Dog nor PlayStation nor anyone affiliated with either has addressed this leak in any capacity. If this changes, we will update the story.

The Last of Us Part 2 is available on PS4 and playable on PS5 via backward compatibility. For more coverage on the game, click here.

“Even though The Last of Us Part 2 relishes in making players uncomfortable and reminding them characters can lose everything at a moment’s notice, those bleak traits are part of the game’s appeal even if the charm’s a morbid one,” reads a snippet from our review of the game. “It’s a monumental effort in storytelling and a model for tales of vengeance and repercussions pushed forward by gratifying gameplay, and while not everything you do will sit right with you, the game never leads players to believe the result would be anything different.”