The Last of Us Multiplayer Spin-Off May Come to PS4

The upcoming multiplayer spin-off of The Last of Us may be coming to PS4. Despite the Xbox One and PS4 being nearly a decade old and the newer generation of consoles being almost three years old, the industry has yet to fully move on from the last generation of hardware. Major games like God of War Ragnarok, Call of Duty, and even some upcoming 2023 games have supported PS4 and Xbox One despite being super graphically intensive games that have a lot going on under the hood. Part of the reason for this is that there has been a shortage on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S for the last few years and it is only just now starting to clear up. However, it sounds like there are some games that are a ways off that still plan to support the PS4.

As spotted by Insider Gaming, a Naughty Dog job listing for an Associate Multiplayer QA Tester/Development Support role asks for candidates to have a working knowledge of PS4 and PS5 systems. While PS5 makes sense, it is surprising that they want people to have an understanding of PS4 as many probably assumed that this game that we have yet to even see any gameplay of would just be a PS5 game. While there's a chance that's still the case and this is just a very general job description, it wouldn't be totally surprising if the game was coming to PS4 too.

The console still has a massive user base and this multiplayer spin-off of The Last of Us started as a mode that would've been included in The Last of Us Part II, which released on PS4. The bones of this game may very well exist on PS4, but even if that was the case, Naughty Dog could've certainly just moved on to PS5 exclusively if it wanted to. Either way, we're expecting to hear more about this project later this year so we'll have some more clarity in the coming months.

What do you think of this new spin-off of The Last of Us possibly coming to PS4? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.