The Last of Us: Pedro Pascal Compares Himself to Joel, "We're Both A-Holes"

Pedro Pascal is an asshole; that much is from the mouth of the Hollywood star himself according to one recent interview. Sitting down with The Last of Us co-star Bella Ramsey, the two were asked how they're similar to the characters they played in the breakout HBO hit. That's when Pascal said that he and Joel Miller are "both assholes."

Ramsey had a much more relaxed answer, saying the role of Ellie came naturally to her. "Well, there's lots of similarities for me. I feel Ellie came very naturally to me, and I didn't have to really try very hard," Ramsey said in the chat with Deadline. "My American personality is Ellie because I learned the American accent through Ellie's dialogue. So now, whenever I speak in an American accent, for whatever reason, I become Ellie. I swear in an American accent, too. In my own [British] accent, it just sounds wrong, the words don't come out properly, and it trips me out. But I'll happily call you a motherf*ucking asshole or dumbass [laughs]."

When is The Last of Us Season 2 releasing?

A release window has yet to be teased for the show's second season, though it was once expected to begin filming in the earliest parts of 2024. That much is likely now in flux as casting and writing has been put on hold due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

"It will be different. Just as this season was different. Sometimes it will be different radically and sometimes it will be barely different at all. But it's going to be different and it will be its own thing," The Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin said of Season 2 when compared to The Last of Us Part II. "It won't be exactly like the game. It will be the show that Neil and I want to make."

For more Last of Us content, check out ComicBook and Entertainment Tonight's new podcast: The Last of Pods. The podcast includes breakdowns of each episode, interviews with special guests from the show, and more. The first season The Last of Us is now streaming in its entire on HBO Max. The Last of Pods is available where podcasts can be heard.