The Last of Us Part 2 Will "Redefine AAA" Says Director

The Last of Us is not only one of PlayStation 3's greatest games, it's widely considered one of the best games of all time. Suffice to say, there's a lot of pressure on Naughty Dog and Sony to deliver with its sequel, The Last of Us Part II, which is poised to hit PS4 in just a few months. So far, everything the pair have shown of the game looks like they will live up to these expectations and deliver another generation-defining experience. However, at the same time, some of the things the former has said about the game -- such as how it's 50 percent bigger and less linear in parts -- has some PlayStation gamers worried.

That said, if you find yourself in the camp of the latter, well perhaps Anthony Newman, the game's co-game director, can convince you that you're worrying for no reason. Taking to social media, Newman tweeted out that the game is about "to redefine AAA in 2020," suggesting the game will be groundbreaking and hit AAAA levels, which very few games ever have.

Of course, Newman is obviously very biased, but clearly he and the other folk over at the Santa Monica studio are confident they have some special cooking up.

we bout to redefine triple-a in 2020 ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ — Anthony Newman (@BadData_) February 14, 2020

Unfortunately, Newman didn't divulge any further teases, but the tweet was enough to get many skeptic PlayStation gamers to jump back aboard the hype train.

As alluded to, it sounds like the game may crack the unofficial AAAA space. This generation, there's not many games I would consider AAAA. The most obvious example of this would probably be Red Dead Redemption 2, and that's really the only clear-cut example I can think of. In other words, if Naughty Dog imagines to truly redefine what AAA is, it will be in absolutely elite company.

The Last of Us Part II is in development for PS4, and is set to release on May 15. For more coverage on the game, click here.

"Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming," reads an official story synopsis of the game. "Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors. When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions."