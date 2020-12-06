The Last of Us Features an Interesting Uncharted Easter Egg

✖

Despite releasing in 2013, a new easter egg has been revealed in the original The Last of Us, tying it to Sony's Uncharted franchise! Rodney Reece, a former game designer for Naughty Dog, revealed the tie between the two on Twitter. According to Reece, the Beach map in The Last of Us features a broken apart plane. That plane just so happens to be the Hog Wild, which was piloted by Victor "Sully" Sullivan in the Uncharted games! Reece says fans should not take this to mean the two franchises exist in the same canon; it's just a fun tie-in!

Images of the Hog Wild in The Last of Us can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

You know, here is an easter egg I've been holding onto since 2013. In the Last of Us on the map "Beach," there are remnants of a propeller plane. That plane is Sully's plane from Uncharted 1. Not saying that's canon. But I took it from U1, broke it into pieces, & put it there. pic.twitter.com/SQjFXn68HZ — Rodney Reece (@RodneyReece7) December 3, 2020

It's always interesting to see the ways that developers reference their earlier works in games! This sort of thing is not uncommon, and it can often take a very long time for gamers to actually discover all of the various callbacks. In fact, this is not the only reference to the Uncharted series in The Last of Us. In a follow-up Tweet, Reece told another fan that The Pelican, a bar that appears in Uncharted 3, also appears in The Last of Us, as well! Players can find it in the Pittsburgh level of the game.

Given the state of the world in The Last of Us series, it's probably a good thing for Sully and Nathan Drake that the games don't exist in the same universe. With the world ravaged by the Cordyceps fungus, and the remnants of the Hog Wild washed up on the beach, it seems like Nathan and Sully might not have survived. Of course, given how tough the two Uncharted heroes have proven to be, it's entirely possible that they might have found their own way to make it in that world. Fans will just have to look at these small references and wonder for themselves!

Do you think Sully and Nathan would have survived in the world of The Last of Us? What do you think of these easter eggs? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!