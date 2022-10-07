The Legend of Vox Machina Renewed for Season 3

Prime Video has picked up The Legend of Vox Machina for a third season. The news came during The Legend of Vox Machina's New York Comic-Con panel today, with Amazon renewing the show for at least one more season even before the second season aired. It was also announced that The Legend of Vox Machina's second season would premiere in January 2023. No other details about how many episodes the third season would consist of, but the first two seasons were each 12 episodes.

We can't wait to bring you #TheLegendOfVoxMachina Season Two in January 2023 🥳️



BUT – it will take more than just two seasons to tell the story of these legends...



✨ WE'RE OFFICIALLY GREENLIT FOR SEASON 3! ✨ pic.twitter.com/QSzSl3SY3y — Critical Role (@CriticalRole) October 7, 2022

The Legend of Vox Machina is an animated adaptation of the first campaign of Critical Role, a popular web series featuring a group of voice actors playing Dungeons & Dragons. The cast of Critical Role (Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Travis Willingham, Laura Bailey, Liam O'Brien, Sam Riegel, Taliesin Jaffe, and Ashley Johnson) reprising their roles from the first campaign. The first season of The Legend of Vox Machina also featured a number of prominent guest stars, including David Tennant, Stephanie Beatriz, and Khary Payton. Notably, Critical Role raised over $12 million to finance the making of a two-part pilot for The Legend of Vox Machina through Kickstarter, with Amazon Studios stepping in to help fund a full first season and renewing it for a second season before the first season ever aired.

Given the turnaround time for animated series, it could be a longer wait before Season 2 airs. While The Legend of Vox Machina debuted in January 2022, the second season was in development concurrently with the first season. If Titmouse Animation took a break before the third season was greenlit, it might take a bit longer than 12 months to get the third season complete.

You can keep up with our full tabletop game coverage here, and subscribe to The Character Sheet, ComicBook.com's new YouTube channel covering all tabletop RPG news.