The Legend of Vox Machina Reveals First Look at Season 2, Reveals Release Window

Amazon Studios has revealed the first look at Season 2 of The Legend of Vox Machina, and has revealed that new episodes will air in January 2023. The first glimpse of the new season was revealed today during The Legend of Vox Machina's New York Comic-Con panel. The clip picks up right where the first season of the show ended, with a group of dragons attacking the city of Emon. In the clip, one of the dragons blasts one of the towers of Emon with an icy blast, sending it toppling into the streets below. You can check out the clip down below:

The Legend of Vox Machina is an animated adaptation of the first campaign of Critical Role, a popular web series featuring a group of voice actors playing Dungeons & Dragons. The cast of Critical Role (Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Travis Willingham, Laura Bailey, Liam O'Brien, Sam Riegel, Taliesin Jaffe, and Ashley Johnson) reprising their roles from the first campaign. The first season of The Legend of Vox Machina also featured a number of prominent guest stars, including David Tennant, Stephanie Beatriz, and Khary Payton.

The second season of The Legend of Vox Machina will pit the adventuring group Vox Machina against the Chroma Conclave, a group of powerful chromatic dragons. Along the way, the party will need to gather powerful artifacts known as the Vestiges of Divergence and sort out their own internal drama.

More details about the new season of The Legend of Vox Machina will likely be announced soon, as the show is set to air in just a few months.

