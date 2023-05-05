The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Gameplay Event Announced

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for the Nintendo Switch is officially just one week away now, but those eager to play the game won't have to wait that long to see more of the Breath of the Wild sequel. That's because Nintendo just announced a new gameplay presentation coming next week that'll be part of the next Nintendo Treehouse: Live event that's scheduled to take place on May 11th just before the new game comes out. More livestreamed gameplay is said to be shared after that as well, though specifics on that part weren't shared yet.

The Nintendo Treehouse events are separate from the Nintendo Directs that Nintendo Switch owners tune in for and typically focus more on specific games with gameplay, commentary, and more shared during those. In the case of the one planned for Tears of the Kingdom, we know for sure that it'll have gameplay at a minimum. Nintendo said that there will be more "livestream content" after Nintendo Treehouse: Live and before the launch of the game, and considering how that's only a very small window of a few hours since the live event starts at 6:45 p.m. PT, one can only imagine that we may see other livestreams of the game elsewhere around this time outside of that event.

"Get ready for a livestream on 5/11 starting at 6:45pm PT, beginning with a Nintendo Treehouse: Live presentation featuring gameplay from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom!" Nintendo said about the event that's coming up next week just before the new Zelda game launches. "Following Nintendo Treehouse: Live, stay tuned in for more livestream content counting down to the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom!"

Get ready Legend of Zelda fans! We will be hosting a special livestream leading up to the @NintendoNYC midnight launch of the Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom.



Tune in on 5/11, starting at 6:45pm PT/9:45pm ET to watch Nintendo Treehouse: Live & more!https://t.co/jRT5Suqrjl pic.twitter.com/wrORKEonxv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 5, 2023

Of course, if you've come this far without having anything spoiled for you or without watching anything on the game at all because you wanted to go into it without knowing anything, you probably won't be tuning in for that Nintendo Treehouse: Live anyway. Spoilers are definitely out there as well with reports abound of leaks surfacing online, so if you've indeed made it this close to the release and don't want to be spoiled, best keep an eye out for those or start muting words and phrases accordingly.

For those who don't mind seeing what's in store for them in Tears of the Kingdom, you can check out our hands-on preview of the game here.