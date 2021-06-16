Here's Why The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2's Actual Name Is Still a Secret

✖

In case you somehow missed it, Nintendo finally revealed new information about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 during its E3 2021 presentation yesterday -- including the first look at gameplay in the title -- but there were two big things that the company did not reveal: the exact release date (just a blanket 2022 at the moment) and... the actual name of the video game. You see, Nintendo does not refer to it as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. No, instead, Nintendo officially refers to it as "the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild." According to a new interview, Nintendo does in fact have a specific name for the video game, but it has chosen not to reveal it yet because it could potentially be a spoiler.

"As for why we’re holding back on the name, you’ll just have to stay tuned because, obviously, Zelda names are kind of important," Nintendo Treehouse’s Bill Trinen told IGN. "Those subtitles… they start to give little bits of hints about maybe what’s going to happen."

Return to Hyrule - and the skies above - in this first look at gameplay for the Sequel to the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, planned for release on #NintendoSwitch in 2022.#NintendoDirect #E32021 #TheLegendofZelda pic.twitter.com/Us7bPm3J2U — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 15, 2021

And Nintendo is apparently aware of the popular shorthand of calling the sequel The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, according to the interview with Trinen. The company just isn't actually calling it that. It already has a subtitle of its own, and whatever it is, it's big enough of a hint that Nintendo is still keeping it under wraps for now.

As noted above, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 -- which does not yet have an official title -- is set to release for the Nintendo Switch in 2022. The original video game, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, is currently available for the Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming sequel right here.

