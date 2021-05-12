The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Report Has Both Good and Bad News

✖

A new report about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 has both good news and bad news. Nintendo has shown zero of the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite game since it was announced. This has led many to believe it's still a ways off, and this may be a case, but according to a new report, it's actually not super far away, and it would be even closer if not for the pandemic.

According to prominent Nintendo insider, Zippo, the development of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of Wild 2 has been more impacted by the pandemic than any other Nintendo game. Despite this, the game is reportedly "nearing completion." However, the insider notes "a release by the end of the year just isn't seeming feasible."

"If any Nintendo game was affected by the pandemic, it was this one," said Zippo. "From what I heard, the game is nearing completion, but a release by the end of the year just isn't seeming feasible. The game needs a bit more time, and with the last year in mind, that's entirely understandable.

Zippo continued, noting they expect a spring 2022 release window, and before this, a big blowout at E3 2021 next month.

"What I foresee Nintendo doing at E3 is finally busting down the doors on the game and giving fans and the press tons of details on it, with a 'Spring 2022' date attached to it."

Unfortunately, this is where the report about the new Zelda game ends. At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on any of this, and we don't expect this to change. However, if this does change, we will update the story with what you need to know. In the meantime, for now, take everything here with a grain of salt given that it's all information of the unofficial variety and subject to change.

