Nintendo Switch Leaker Finds Secret Changes in the New Update

Nintendo has released a new Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite system update. According to Nintendo, it makes some improvements to the console's stability, and nothing else. However, while the patch notes reveal nothing of note, dataminers have revealed the update isn't this vague and uninteresting. What exactly it does, remains a mystery, but dataminers have discovered that the update made changes to the following: core system components, the bluetooth driver, and the application manager.

The most notably change here is whatever chances are being made to the bluetooth driver. Based on previous updates and the changes they've made, there's been speculation that Nintendo is working on finally adding Bluetooth audio to the console.

There's nothing here that exactly hints at this, but Nintendo fans were quick to notice this specific change, relayed by Nintendo dataminer "OatmealDome."

[Nintendo Switch System Update] Firmware version 12.0.2 has been released. Official patch notes state “stability” as sole change. The following things have changed:

- core system components

- bluetooth driver

- application manager (pgl) Probably minor bug fixes… https://t.co/sCK6ObtS51 — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) May 12, 2021

For now, take all of this with a grain of salt. While datamining is reliable, the speculation, that it produces is far from reliable. The update did indeed make changes to the three things above, but we have no clue what exactly has been changed or if it's consequential. It's possible Nintendo didn't outline any of this because it didn't want to tip its hand. However, it's also possible it didn't make divulge any of this because it's not consequential, at least not to the consumer.

