Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Potentially Gets First Tease From Nintendo

Nintendo may have just dropped its first official tease for the rumored Switch 2 remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. This past month, a high-profile report emerged and claimed that Nintendo was planning to release a remake of arguably the most popular Zelda game in history near the end of 2026. Currently, Nintendo itself hasn’t confirmed this report, but a new statement from the company seems to have hinted at its existence in a roundabout way.

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In a new statement from Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa that came about after the company’s latest financial report went live, it was said that there are Switch 2 games that Nintendo is planning to release in the second half of its current fiscal year that it hasn’t yet announced. Currently, Nintendo has a variety of big-name games poised to launch in the months ahead that include Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, Star Fox, Splatoon Raiders, and Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave. To hear that other unannounced titles will join this lineup isn’t much of a surprise, but it absolutely validates the potential for one of these games to end up being the remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, given that it hasn’t yet been unveiled.

“We have many new titles planned for the Nintendo Switch 2, and we will carefully convey the appeal of each title so that customers can transition to the Nintendo Switch 2 at their own timing,” Furukawa said. “Regarding the future, we are preparing a variety of new titles for Nintendo Switch 2, regardless of whether they are so-called major titles or not. In addition, we have new titles prepared for the second half of this fiscal year, in addition to those already announced, and we will provide details at the appropriate time.”

What makes this remake of Ocarina of Time so likely to come about is that the insider who shared news on the game’s existence also happened to leak a new Star Fox game for Switch 2. With that Star Fox game having officially been announced last week, there’s even more reason to believe that a new version of Ocarina of Time is on the way. Given that this year also happens to mark the 40th anniversary of the original The Legend of Zelda, it makes sense that Nintendo would want to celebrate the series in a big way.

If Nintendo is poised to announce this remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time soon, it could happen in the coming month. Historically, Nintendo has almost always held a Direct of some sort in June to share more info about games that it’s planning to release in the year. While such a Direct has yet to be confirmed for 2026, we could learn about its existence soon enough. When and if that happens, we’ll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.

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