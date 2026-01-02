The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Sequel First Details Revealed in New Report

A sequel to both The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — aka the next mainline Legend of Zelda game — has not been officially announced, but it’s obviously in the works in some capacity at Nintendo for the Nintendo Switch 2. This year, Tears of the Kingdom turns three years old, so Nintendo may be sharing the next installment soon. 2026 may come too soon for such a reveal, but you wouldn’t be surprised to see it in 2027. Whatever the case, ahead of this, a new report has surfaced online with potentially the first details on the Switch 2 game.

The new report comes the way of Nick Baker, a source best-known in Xbox circles with a decent track record. While he is most known for reports pertaining to Xbox, he has had information that has gone beyond Xbox in the past, including Nintendo scoops. On a recent Xbox Era show, he shared a variety of details about the next Zelda game, though no details on when it will be revealed.

According to Baker, the next Legend of Zelda game is going to use the same engine as its two predecessors, but there will be some “enhancements.” To this end, Baker suggests the new game is very similar to Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom.

Adding to this, Baker claims there is a cross-dimensional element to the game, which really plays into its puzzle-solving. Giving an example, he notes a bull could be chasing you through one dimension, before hitting a target to activate something in another dimension. Continuing with this, Baker says players will use new powers to “jump over” dimensions and rip tears into reality in the pursuit of merging different realms.

Lastly, while Baker doesn’t mention a release date, he notes that he’s under the impression that the Nintendo Switch 2 game is “years away,” which would seemingly rule out a 2026 reveal as well. He does not say this second part, though; that is just speculation.

Of course, take everything above with a grain of salt. Not only is it all unofficial, but even if it is accurate, it doesn’t mean it will stand the test of time and remain accurate. Things change in game development all the time.

As noted, Nintendo isn’t talking about the next game from The Legend of Zelda right now, but it did recently tease that it may be influenced by a recent Legend of Zelda spin-off released last year.

