Nintendo Teases the Future of The Legend of Zelda (And Some Fans May Not Like It)

Nintendo has teased the future of The Legend of Zelda series, and what it has to tease, some fans may not like. The Legend of Zelda series on Nintendo Switch 2 has been kicked off by the release of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, a spin-off which has earned a 79 on Metacritic. This is a solid return, but far from the highs the series is capable of producing with mainline installments, particularly. To this end, it is not every fan’s cup of tea, leaving these fans with just ports of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom to play on Switch 2 in the meantime. There is also the GameCube version of The Wind Waker; however, this is not only locked behind Switch Online, but it also has substantial performance problems. Suffice to say, fans of the nostalgic series are eagerly anticipating the next major release from the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Right now, it is too early for Nintendo to reveal anything, or even heavily tease whatever it is cooking up. Nintendo did recently tease the future of the series in general, though. And the tease is that Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is going to influence the future of the series, or it may at least.

Eiji Aonuma Speaks

The tease comes from Eiji Aonuma, the long-serving series producer of The Legend of Zelda, who noted that while fans play through Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, they should keep in mind the title while looking forward to what’s next from the series.

“Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will be the first Zelda-related title on the Nintendo Switch 2,” said Aonuma while speaking to 4Gamer. We actually wanted to be the ones to release the first one ourselves (laughs). However, the inspiration we’ve gained from this collaboration with Koei Tecmo might be reflected in the Zelda games we create in the future. While you’re playing Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, please keep that in mind and look forward to our future Zelda titles.”

This is an odd thing to say if there isn’t something to it, but it’s unclear what this could mean. Whatever the case, those who don’t like Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity are probably not going to like this new quote, and will hope there is nothing to it.

Of course, it is important to note that everything here comes through translation, and thus should be taken with a grain of salt, as sometimes vital context and meaning is lost in translation. All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.