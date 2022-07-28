The Lost Wild Is an Upcoming Jurassic Park Style Survival Game

Publisher Annapurna Interactive today revealed a new trailer for The Lost Wild, which is an upcoming survival game that is quite reminiscent of Jurassic Park. First announced last year by developer Great Ape Games, The Lost Wild will task players with surviving in a harsh environment where dinosaurs roam free. And while there's still a lot we have left to see about the project, it continues to look quite enticing.

This new video for The Lost Wild was unveiled today as part of the Annapurna Interactive Showcase, which highlighted a number of future titles that are releasing from the company. This trailer for The Lost Wild wasn't too long, but it showed off a bit of gameplay and many of the dinos that will be present. Perhaps the most notable aspect of the game involves its stunning visuals, which are even more impressive when considering the size of the team working on The Lost Wild.

You can check out the trailer for yourself in the tweet below if you're interested.

THE LOST WILD from @GreatApeGames will be coming to Steam.



A survival horror adventure about overcoming nature’s most formidable forms of life. Be resourceful, intimidate, evade, and unravel the mystery at the heart of the island. — Annapurna Interactive (@A_i) July 28, 2022

"The Lost Wild is an immersive and cinematic dinosaur game that captures the reverence and terror of nature's most magnificent beasts. Come face-to-face with dinosaurs that behave like wild animals, not monsters," says the game's official description pulled from Steam. "Explore a prehistoric wilderness where you're squarely in the center of the food chain. Keep your head down, stay alert, and evade. If all else fails, run or try to intimidate using non-lethal weaponry, resulting in intense cat and mouse-style gameplay."

Even though The Lost Wild continues to look great, the game won't be arriving for quite some time. Currently, Annapurna has it slated to broadly release in 2024. When it does arrive, The Lost Wild is also only set to come to PC for the time being. However, we may learn more about PS5 or Xbox Series X iterations down the road.

What do you think about The Lost Wild based on this new trailer? Is this a game you're going to keep on your radar moving forward? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.