The Outer Worlds Gets First DLC in September

Obsidian Entertainment’s The Outer Worlds will get its first round of DLC content to expand on the story with the release of The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon. The new DLC was announced during the Xbox Series X event on Thursday, a fitting home for the news seeing how Obsidian has been a member of the Xbox Game Studios team since 2018. The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon is the first of two DLCs and is scheduled to release on September 9th. It’ll come to the Xbox One as well as the PlayStation 4 and PC platforms and will be available for $14.99.

The trailer above offered our first look at The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon. Some of the features touted for the first DLC included new locations to explore, several new weapons to acquire and use against your enemies, more perks and other gear, and an increased level cap for players to take their characters to new levels.

“A severed arm and a mysterious message lead the crew of the Unreliable to the Gorgon Asteroid, formerly the site of one of Halcyon’s most ambitious and disastrous scientific undertakings, now a lawless den of monsters and marauders,” Obsidian’s overview of the new DLC read. “Wealthy recluse Minnie Ambrose tasks the crew with finding answers about Dr. Olivia Ambrose, her mother and the doomed project’s disgraced director, but they are soon ensnared in an intrigue that will change the colony forever.”

For those who’ve been keeping up with The Outer Worlds teasers, this reveal wasn’t too unexpected given the timing of the latest teaser and the Xbox Series X event. Obsidian was bringing attention to the game’s site not long ago where we saw an ad mentioning Gorgon which led many people to assume we’d be getting some of the DLC soon that Obsidian had promised before.

The Board is excited to share that we will be expanding your duties to the Gorgon Asteroid on September 9th!

Prepare for a level cap increase, new weapons, new areas to explore, and a lot more with The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon! 🚀✨ pic.twitter.com/1bqbVGGiU9 — The Outer Worlds (@OuterWorlds) July 23, 2020

Just as the game itself came to multiple platforms despite Obsidian being bought by Microsoft ahead of the game’s launch, the DLC will be released outside of just the Xbox One. For Xbox Game Pass subscribers, you’ll get a 10 percent discount on the DLC.

We know a second DLC is planned, but details on that one haven’t been announced yet aside from the news that you can purchase an expansion pass for $24.99 that includes both DLCs.

