The Outer Worlds Confirms Story DLC Is Coming in 2020

The Outer Worlds may not have won all of the awards at the recent The Game Awards ceremony, but it was nominated more than once, and even that is cause for celebration. The folks behind the popular spacefaring role-playing game, developer Obsidian Entertainment, took the opportunity to thank their fans and also confirm that new story downloadable content will, in fact, come to the video game next year. That’s right; in 2020, there will be even more of The Outer Worlds to enjoy.

“To all of those who voted for us in The Game Awards, you are all fantastic and we are so grateful for your support,” Obsidian Entertainment’s social media manager Shyla recently shared on the company’s forums. “The reception to The Outer Worlds has been unbelievable to see, and even just being nominated means a lot. However, the journey isn’t over yet as we are excited to announce that we will be expanding the story through DLC next year! Details will be made available at a later date.”

Thank you, everyone, for your love and support over these last few years. You are all fantastic, and we are very grateful for every single one of you.

— Obsidian (@Obsidian) December 13, 2019

What, exactly, might be included in said DLC remains unclear, but the fact that it continues the story of The Outer Worlds is welcome news indeed. The big question everyone will have to ponder between now and then is whether the DLC will somehow pick up after the events of the game or simply be a continuation within the framework of the already extent game. (If we’re using the modern Fallout games as a benchmark, they have done both sorts of things in the past.)

“The Outer Worlds is basically everything I want out of a modern role-playing game. The writing is clever, the world is interesting, and the mechanics reinforce the fantastical plot of being a long-lost colonist that’s been recently awoken in order to help every other colonist from that doomed mission rediscover their own future. In many ways, however, it can sometimes feel like a blast from the past in much the same way as the protagonist.”

The Outer Worlds is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It is scheduled to release on Nintendo Switch in 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.