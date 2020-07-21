The Outer Worlds Teaser Hints at New Content

✖

Obsidian Entertainment is teasing something pertaining to The Outer Worlds on the game’s site, possibly hinting at DLC to come for the space-faring RPG. A teaser shared on social media directed people to the game’s site where we see a popup for a Spacer’s Choice product where the organization pushes “Adrena-Time” and references a location called “Gorgon.” It was confirmed late last year that the game would be getting more story DLC at some point, so it’s not much of a stretch to imagine that’s what we’ll be getting from this. When it’ll actually be announced remains to be seen, though the Xbox Series X showcase is as good a guess as any.

If you head to the site for The Outer Worlds now, you’ll be greeted by the popup that first tells you it’s going to show you an ad and then shows you that ad in question. It’s a style of tease identical to the ones shared before the game was officially announced and before more details were shared where we saw ads for different products from Spacer’s Choice. After clicking through the ad and hearing its catchy jingle, you’ll be able to visit the site like you normally would.

Greetings employees of Halcyon,

The Board is pleased to announce that we have been able to acquire a portion of The Outer Worlds website! Feel free to take an additional 5-minute break today to visit the website, you've earned it! 🚀✨https://t.co/g3ADukdpfw — The Outer Worlds (@OuterWorlds) July 20, 2020

There’s an Xbox event happening this week that’s geared towards the Xbox Series X, but it could also be the place that we’ll hear more about these plans for The Outer Worlds. It’s only going to be focused on games, and while The Outer Worlds is technically a current-gen game, Xbox’s Smart Delivery program and its backwards compatibility plans could blur the line enough that The Outer Worlds could make an appearance during the event. The event’s also supposed to focus on first-party titles, but even though The Outer Worlds is a multiplatform game, Obsidian Entertainment itself is owned by Microsoft.

Obsidian announced last year that the game would be getting more story DLC. The announcement came not long after the year’s awards events wrapped up with The Outer Worlds being nominated for numerous awards.

“The reception to The Outer Worlds has been unbelievable to see, and even just being nominated means a lot,” a statement from Obsidian said. “However, the journey isn't over yet as we are excited to announce that we will be expanding the story through DLC next year! Details will be made available at a later date.”

There’s no guarantee that The Outer Worlds will make an appearance at the Xbox Series X event, but whether it does or not, expect to hear something from Obsidian sooner rather than later.

