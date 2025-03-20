The Sims 4 Gets First Major Update Since Businesses & Hobbies Launch

Since releasing the Businesses & Hobbies expansion pack, things have been fairly quiet for The Sims 4. After all the excitement of the 25th anniversary and the return of burglars, it feels a bit strange not to see brand-new content from the EA team every other day. Even so, the developers have clearly been hard at work behind the scenes, as a new patch for The Sims 4 dropped today. This update is available for PC, Mac, and console as of now, and brings a number of bug fixes in response to player reports.

Now that we’re a few weeks into the fun with Businesses & Hobbies, the EA team is ready to release a new The Sims 4 update with bug fixes. As you might expect, the bulk of the major fixes for this latest patch focus on the newest pack, though there are a few base game fixes and tweaks to other packs, as well. In particular, today’s patch stops the Burglar from stealing objects that you can’t actually replace. It also ensures that Sims will stop breaking into your business after closing time and helps streamline employee management in the game. In all, this The Sims 4 patch is a smaller update, but still contains some crucial improvements to help gamers enjoy a smooth experience with the new pack and fun new features added with the Burglar update.

Robin banks may be a burglar, but ea has some restrictions on what she’ll steal

For a full list of everything fixed with today’s patch for The Sims 4, check out the original patch notes as shared by EA below:

Bug Fixes

Base Game / Multipack

[EA Forums] Sims will now be paid hourly based on their Skill Level for offering Paid Mentoring, regardless of which packs you own.

[EA Forums] The locked camera position has been removed from the Bracelet category of Accessories in Create a Sim, now you can zoom in and out with ease.

We have advised the Burglar to avoid stealing certain objects which can’t be added back into household inventories. Your toilet stalls (and more) are now safe from being irretrievably stolen.

Cats & Dogs / Horse Ranch

The buttons to change position in Pelt Paint Mode for Cats, Dogs, and Horses are back. Your Pets can again strike a pose while you paint their harder-to-reach spots.

Businesses & Hobbies

[EA Forums] Customer Sims will now water any plants which need watering when the “Tend Garden” or “Tend and Harvest Garden” Business Activities are set, even those which are placed in planters.

[EA Forums] Employees will no longer remove paintings which are displayed on walls when the “Scrap Crafts” Employee Task is set.

[EA Forums] Ghosts will no longer attend Small Businesses unless they are set as Preferred or Required customers under the Occult Target Customer category.

[EA Forums] Fixed an issue where Group Meals were being listed for sale at the same price as Single Meals. The price for selling food on Retail Displays will now reflect the number of servings.

The projections created by the “Skillful Sleep” Skill Mastery Perk have been instructed to get back to work building skills on appropriate objects.

Fixed an issue where Classes set for employees on the Hobby Whiteboard were being reset after traveling, saving, or loading.

Sims will no longer be able to enter a Small Business lot after closing time. They don’t have to go home, but they can’t stay here.

Adjusted the cost to prepare and sell prices of some Candy Recipes to make them more profitable for sale on Retail Displays in Small Businesses.

Tattoos that contain Custom Content now have the ‘Modded’ indicator in the in-game Gallery to prevent confusion.

Pack Settings are now available for players who own only Base Game and Businesses & Hobbies, allowing you to Enable or Disable Small Business Events.

Notifications about Inaccessible Ticket Kiosks will no longer trigger on lots which aren’t assigned to the Small Business.

Creating a Preset Small Business when buying a Small Business Venue will now show the correct Small Business name in all notifications.

Fixed an issue where the Employee section of the Career Panel did not shrink down correctly when minimized.

The source of the unexplained glowing lights around Nordhaven Train Station has been identified and contained.

Fixed an issue with the Mikro’s Ribbon Mic microphone stand disappearing when zooming out.

Resolved an issue with a pair of trousers (ymBottom_EP18Chain) expanding in unexpected areas when the stomach body slider was adjusted.

As you can see, several fixes were made in direct response to player issues reported via the EA forums. So, if you continue to see frustrating glitches in-game, reporting them there is likely your best bet for a future fix.